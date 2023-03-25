Single-handedly saving the planet is proving to be more stressful than I’d imagined.
My household recently switched to using cloth napkins (instead of paper towels) at mealtime, and for the most part I’m pleased with the change. We were inspired when we visited some relatives last summer. Wanting to clean up a little water that had spilled on the dinner table, I asked where they kept their paper towels.
We don’t, came the reply. I was dumbfounded. What household these days doesn’t have a supply of super-absorbent paper towels for the inevitable messes that are a part of everyday life? Their answer was to save a few trees and use cloth napkins instead.
Before that visit, I hadn’t stopped to consider just how many trees had been cut down to produce all the paper towels that we used on a daily basis. We used them as napkins for our meals, for wiping some water off the kitchen counter or for corralling some drops of juice on the dining room table.
Looking back, our family history seems irrevocably intertwined with these wondrous disposable cleaning helpers — from soaking up the dog’s pee on the living room hardwood when she was a puppy, to dabbing the once-white carpet next to our poor son’s bed where he had thrown up on the floor one feverish night.
How often we had looked to the mighty roll of paper towels when we needed to wipe mud that had been tracked inside by the kids during a birthday party, or clean excess turkey grease from the counter after carving the Thanksgiving turkey, or wipe up the wet grass from the bathroom floor when our kids came inside on a hot summer evening after spending the day jumping in and out of their plastic pool? What a convenience paper towels had been!
But perhaps there’s a better way. Switching to cloth napkins, I realized, would be one easy step toward reducing our prodigious use of paper towels. The planet would thank us for it.
It took a little while to get used to the cloth napkins. The children complained at first that they didn’t work as well as the paper towels. And it was true; you had to wipe your fingers just a little bit more forcefully to get them clean on the cloth. But wasn’t that a small price to pay for saving some trees? The other complaint, however, has taken more patience to endure, and has me wondering whether the switch was worthwhile.
The stack of cloth napkins my wife had purchased feature a variety of designs, from simple solid colors or stripes to wavy lines and even some animal prints of bees or penguins.
The problem now is that when they help to set the table at dinner time, the children invariably argue about who gets which napkin. My son only wants certain colors, and my daughter wants the cutest of the animals. The start of dinnertime has even on occasion been delayed thanks to protracted arguments about who had which napkin several nights ago. To make matters worse, we are all hungry at the time of these disagreements, effectively shortening our fuses. While our household might be cutting down on the amount of paper garbage we contribute to the landfill, I wonder if the noise pollution of children arguing about napkins might possibly be worse.