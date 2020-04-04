When I’m feeling stressed and the world outside seems scary and out of control, I settle my nerves by writing lists. For each crisis, a different list.
When I’m exhausted and my brain is overwhelmed by having too many responsibilities on my plate, I’ll make a “to do” list.
When I’m faced with a difficult decision and can’t make up my mind, a “pros and cons” list helps me find my way forward.
And when an unpopular decision is handed down at work, I might just make a secret list of unprintable words — and then destroy the evidence.
By putting pen to paper — or, more likely, using my fingertips to type in the Notes app on my iPhone — I feel as though I can regain a bit of control in an otherwise uncontrollable situation. And so here, amidst the very sad and unprecedented events of the past few weeks and months, are the lists (or partial lists) that have kept me sane.
Pros of Working From Home: No commute; no face-to-face time with an irritating colleague; I can wear my Batman socks whenever I want to; my kids are always just down the hall; and I can grab some of that leftover cake on the kitchen counter for lunch. Oh, and did I mention no commute, no traffic jams and no dodging those idiots who tailgate everyone on the highway?
Cons of Working From Home: I actually miss driving a little; I miss seeing my colleagues (most of them anyway); my kids are always just down the hall; and I can grab a bunch of that leftover cake on the kitchen counter for lunch.
Serious Things to be Thankful For: My health, my family, my home, my job. Toilet paper.
Frivolous Things to be Thankful For: FaceTime; pizza delivery; Amazon; and thank goodness it’s not snowing right now.
Top 10 Unprofessional Things Possibly Heard on a Conference Call: Dog barking; baby crying; dryer buzzing; TV playing a daytime soap opera; someone slurping their coffee; dog barking again; someone sneezing; kid yelling for Mommy; someone coughing; and someone actually having the poor judgment to be eating potato chips during the call.
Additional Frivolous Thing to be Thankful For: Germs from repeated sneezing or coughing cannot be transmitted from one person on a conference call to another person on that same conference call who is in a different town. But just to be safe, let’s wipe down that telephone receiver, shall we?
Top News Stories We’ve Forgotten About: Remember that there was a presidential primary race going on? Remember when Barnes and Noble screwed up on Black History Month? Remember getting ready for the new hands-free law to take effect? Remember when our top concern was where Tom Brady would end up? Remember when the movie “Parasite” was all the rage?
Those are my lists so far, and I’m sure I’ll keep adding to them during my periodic work breaks as I sit in my bedroom and scarf down the remnants of that leftover cake.
Of course, if making those lists ends up being inadequate to soothe my nerves, I can always toss the pen aside or close the Notes app, open up YouTube, and watch cat videos until I’ve completely forgotten about the outside world.
