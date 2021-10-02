I paused while unloading the dishwasher, looked at my kids, and chuckled. There they were, my son and my daughter sitting next to each other at the kitchen island, mere feet from one another but in two separate worlds.
I figured this scenario would happen sooner or later, but I didn’t expect it would be now, well before their teenage years. At 9 and 7 years old, they were wearing headphones and singing along enthusiastically to the music that only they could hear.
They joyously belted out lyrics, oblivious to the fact that their competing melodies sounded cacophonous to me. Whereas I usually struggle to understand and remember the words to even my favorite songs, these kids — thanks to the electronic devices in their hands — could read every lyric for every song.
My son sang selections from Hamilton and the occasional Weird Al Yankovic tune (mostly the one about Yoda) while my daughter crooned along to Taylor Swift, the words helpfully scrolling across the screens of their tablets. I remember in my youth struggling mightily to understand what the heck my favorite bands were singing about.
In those days, you couldn’t whip out your smartphone to look up the lyrics when a singer wasn’t enunciating clearly. We were at the mercy of the liner notes that came with the cassette tapes, whether it was U2’s “Achtung Baby” or Pearl Jam’s “Ten” or Nirvana’s “Nevermind.”
Sometimes all the words were printed in those liners; other times you’d be stuck with snippets of poetry or no words at all, just some photos of the band trying to look cool. As the cassette rolled on, I’d tap my foot on the ground and drum my fingers on the table, but my “singing along” was mostly tentative mumbling, especially during the verses.
It’s no wonder that my focus was on the beat and the melody while the words were an afterthought. Who could tell what Kurt Cobain was singing about, anyway? The important thing is that he was pissed off, and you didn’t need lyrics to understand that.
My children, on the other hand, will not have to deal with any ambiguity when it comes to understanding what their favorite songs are about. They won’t have to guess, like I did, what’s being screamed at the end of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or what exactly Eddie Vedder is saying in the verses of “Even Flow.” No, for better or worse, they know all the words to “High Hopes” and “Old Town Road” and “Thunder” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” and they confidently belt them out at the tops of their lungs. At the island, my son tries his best to keep up with Lin-Manuel Miranda on “My Shot,” and my daughter channels Dua Lipa as she sings “Levitating.” It’s a motley mix of tunes and lyrics they’re treating me to, as I take the last two plates out of the dishwasher and carefully stack them in the cupboard.
I decide that the situation could be worse. It may be distracting, but at least I know what kind of songs and lyrics the kids are listening to. And who knows; maybe I can introduce them to 90s-era rock and grunge, and maybe my kids can tell me what those guys were singing about after all.
