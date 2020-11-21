The current president’s reluctance to concede and accept the results of the election — while focusing instead on mounting legal challenges against the electoral process without evidence — is detrimental to the functioning of a country that is facing some real and pressing problems.
If he really cared about the good of the American people, he’d work instead to ensure the next administration is in the best possible position to attack the challenges that lie ahead.
And this after the president’s efforts to sow doubt about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and the GOP’s efforts to suppress access to voting even before the election had started. Talk about unpatriotic.
It’s bad enough to run an administration that mismanaged a pandemic and tried to take away Americans’ healthcare while promising a nonexistent new plan, and locked migrant children in cages and claimed there were good people attending a white supremacist rally — all of that is indefensible. Now to actively stand in the way of the next administration’s efforts to gear up to tackle the issues that face America — that is truly shameless. It all makes my blood boil.
It’s pretty blatant hypocrisy for someone who talked so much about how Democrats refused to accept the results of the 2016 election. (Hint: Democrats were shocked, but they weren’t trying to overthrow the results or undermine the electoral process. Democrats criticized Trump because of his despicable actions and policies.)
What’s doubly sad is that so many Republicans are complicit in the outgoing president’s efforts to cast doubt upon election results. With a few notable exceptions, Republican leaders haven’t been calling upon the president to do the responsible thing of conceding and working toward a peaceful transition of power. Instead, they’ve remained silent or made statements that “illegal votes” must not be counted.
By talking and tweeting about illegal votes, Republicans are signaling that illegal votes are a big and significant problem, completely ignoring or denying the reality that widespread voter fraud did not and does not exist.
To the supporters of the current president, I know you’re not all represented by the protesters out there yelling about a stolen election, putting their faith into debunked social media conspiracy theories about burning votes or crooked poll workers. Surely not all of you believe that Joe Biden’s victory is illegitimate. But among you, where is the outrage about the current president putting his own desire to hold onto power above the good of the country? Where are the calls to concede and work with the incoming administration so that Biden and his team are in the best possible position to do things that all Americans need him to do, from addressing the pandemic and shoring up the economy, to mending relationships with allies and standing strong against our enemies?
The reason this matters so much is that our free and fair elections are part of what make America so special. The peaceful transfer of power is essential to our democratic process, and the existence of our democracy is precious and fragile. Trying to undermine our elections isn’t a partisan issue; it’s simply un-American. If the outgoing president truly believed in putting “America First,” he’d focus less on his struggle to hold onto power and more on making sure we head into next year as unified and strong as possible.
