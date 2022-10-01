I was loading the dishwasher after dinner one evening while my son played with a Lego jet fighter that bravely landed on the kitchen island and scanned for enemy combatants. Suddenly I heard a noise that made me wince.
Instead of the ‘pew-pew-pew’ of the jet’s blasters or the growl of the jet engines, what I heard was the unmistakable crash and clatter that comes when a Lego set hits the ground and smashes into lots of pieces.
I winced, wondering how many parts that meticulously-built jet had split into. I winced, listening for the clatter of various pieces racing across the tile, hoping that none of them ended up underneath the fridge. I winced, remembering how many times I’d crawled around that kitchen floor on my hands and knees, helping my despondent son recover every little Lego piece from a smashed troop transporter or race car or dinosaur habitat.
“Do you want a hand?” I asked, preparing myself for however long it would take to locate and gather the stray pieces, then fit them back together into their pre-smashed formation.
“No,” came my son’s curt reply. The frustration in his voice was evident. I could understand the disappointment of having to pause the jet fighter’s explorations in order to complete repairs, and I could understand the desire to do it without a parent’s involvement — especially if it came with a mini-lecture on how not to drop one’s jet.
I continued loading the dishwasher as my son scrambled around, gathering the jet fragments and arranging them on the island. Next came the sound of exasperated grunts and quietly clashing plastic, the soundtrack to the difficult process of attempting repairs without the benefit of any instructions.
Things were not going smoothly on that enemy island. I sneaked a peek now and then without drawing attention to myself. At this moment the jet should have been fully engaged in a dogfight again, rather than sitting in a jumbled heap. I could feel my son’s ire build with each and every unsuccessful attempt to rejoin the stubborn pieces, but I held my silence even as the angry noises grew louder.
In years past I would have thrown down the dish towel, taken the Lego pieces out of my son’s hands, and simply fixed the jet for him — partly to solve his problem and partly to end the whiny noises he made. But aren’t we parents supposed to allow our children learn how to solve their own problems? To experience failure and summon the determination to press on through adversity?
I felt both sadness and satisfaction when my son’s frustration boiled over enough that he slammed the pieces down and stormed out of the kitchen — then reappeared several minutes later. Throwing that little fit hadn’t helped with the repairs, but he did have the fortitude to walk away from the problem and then come back to try again.
As I shut the dishwasher door, I heard the jet pieces finally click back into place.
My son beamed, and the original mission resumed. For doing nothing to help, I gave myself a silent pat on the back.
My son might have thought that he was simply building a jet. But by showing patience and perseverance — and solving the problem without his father’s assistance — he was also building character.