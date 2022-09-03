When things get most difficult, sometimes all you can do is get back to basics.
A couple weeks ago I sat across the kitchen table from a woman whose mother lay dying in the bedroom down the hall. The woman held back tears as she told me how difficult it had been to watch her mother decline from Alzheimer’s over the past few years.
What made the experience especially difficult was that the woman’s husband had died of a heart attack two years ago this month. In the course of such a short time, she’d be losing two of the most important people in her life.
Sitting in the kitchen that day, she seemed at a complete loss as to how she would carry on.
As a hospice social worker, it’s my job to help people during times of loss.
In the face of such sorrow, however, I struggled to know what to say.
She’d spilled tears for her husband for the past two years, and now her mother was dying. She had no other relatives and very few friends; she seemed so alone. Nothing I could say would change those facts. Then the phrase I’d heard so often in graduate school bubbled up inside my brain. We were taught to “start where the client is.”
Ask questions and listen. The idea is that we can’t begin to help someone until we learn about their perspective and try to understand where they’re coming from.
Instead of offering advice or platitudes (such as, “Don’t let this get you down,” or, “You’re only given what you can handle,” which might make me feel better but make her feel even more isolated), I leaned into her sense of hurt and tried to join with her. “That must be so overwhelming,” I replied when she described her situation. “Tell me more about him,” I requested when she said how much she missed her husband.
For the next hour, the woman told me stories about her husband — from the cheerful memories of how they first met to the devastating circumstances of his death and its aftermath. She recalled her favorite things about her mother, and how depressing it had been to see her personality get swallowed up by dementia.
Instead of trying to cheer her up or tell her what to do, instead of shying away from the sorrow and despair, I mentally walked with her for a little while.
I sure wasn’t able to cure her mother or bring her husband back, but by trying to “start where the client is,” I gave what I could — my attention, my sincere concern, and my attempt to understand.
Once you do that, your brain stops searching for advice or answers; you simply listen. No advice or insight was offered, but by the end of the visit the woman was thanking me. It helped to talk about that, she said.
It’s a lesson that has never failed me, and one that I remember when things get difficult. Whether we’re with someone at work, someone in your personal life, or a complete stranger, sometimes there are truly no good words that might give relief.
Sometimes the only gift we can give is to lean into the sadness or anger or fear and say, “That must be so overwhelming. Tell me more.”