They say that men have a harder time maintaining friendships as they age. Women, after all, seem more adept at nurturing relationships, making time to get together, and talking about meaningful things.
Armed with this nugget of pop science, I’ve kept an eye on my social life as I’ve gotten older, especially as a robust social network is linked with better health outcomes, from blood pressure and happiness to a longer lifespan.
Long gone are my 20s, when social opportunities came easily and most or all of my friends lived nearby. Now some of my best friends live in different time zones, and I see them once a year, or not since 2013. As a 40-something now, it’s all too easy to focus on work and family and precious couch-potato time instead of making plans to socialize.
Sometimes at a coffee shop I’ll see a group of retirees swapping laughs and stories, and I’ll think, that’s the ticket. Maybe they get together every Friday morning, and maybe I’ll be in a similar cheerful gang when I’m older.
In college I enjoyed and appreciated a standing Wednesday night dinner appointment I had with a particular group of friends. There was no question of agreeing on a day or time, deciding who to invite or whether people were too busy; I looked forward to that mid-week dinner every week and all I had to do was show up.
Making plans can seem like a heavy lift, especially when it’s just guys. You have to decide what to do, where to go, and maybe even consider what to talk about.
I can see the appeal of hunting or fishing; it gives the participants something to do rather than worrying about what to say (and I assume excessive talking is frowned upon lest the fish or game get scared away). Ditto for golfing, where guys can commiserate over their hook or their slice.
But I don’t golf or hunt or fish; I prefer checking out a local brewery. With my guy friends I make it a point to nail down a date and time and occasionally peel ourselves away from the television. If things go well, we debate the attributes of the beers on tap, and maybe catch up on each other’s lives.
On the other hand, if it’s too crowded or noisy I feel like a grumpy old man who misses just sitting on the couch.
These thoughts were jangling around inside my brain last weekend as I mowed the lawn. Two of my neighbors were mowing theirs, too, and as we waved to each other, it struck me that even lawn care can be social. It’s actually kind of ideal; it’s a shared activity in which we accomplish a necessary chore in the presence of others. And if two or more of us happen to cut our engines at the same time, we can talk over the hedges and bushes about the weeds, the weather, and all sorts of home improvement projects.
Should the conversation dry up, well then it’s time to start weed-whacking.
The point is, I suppose, that socializing can take many forms, and I’ll continue to be on the lookout for activities (including the less obvious ones) that can boost my feelings of community — and even possibly result in lowering my blood pressure, heightening my mood, and lengthening my life.