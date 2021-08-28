After promising our kids earlier this summer that we would have a backyard campout — and after delaying the date of the campout again and again due to all the rainstorms — we finally had a Saturday night with favorable weather conditions.
While I found a place in the yard to set up the tent, my wife supervised the kids as they roasted marshmallows over the fire pit. After a few rounds of delicious s’mores, my wife brought out some sparklers and the kids had a ball.
We’ve never been camping as a family, and neither our son nor our daughter was exactly clamoring to sleep in a tent overnight. But my wife and I agreed it was about time they experienced a night under the stars, and our proposal had been met with exuberance.
Once the tent was set up, our young campers quickly went to work on getting ready. They dragged their sleeping bags into the tent, followed by their pillows, some blankets, and a few stuffed animals to keep us all company. My son, prepared for adventure, brought with him his binoculars and a compass. My daughter, perhaps anticipating boredom, spread seven or eight of her favorite books alongside her sleeping bag. She also brought out her pink water bottle, as well as a coaster to put it on — so that it wouldn’t fall over, she explained to me. My wife and I crowded our sleeping bags amidst the kids’ stuff — after I brought most of the books and a few extraneous stuffed animals back inside the house.
After a bedtime story, we donned hats and extra layers against the coming cold of the night and snuggled into our sleeping bags.
Much to my surprise, all four of us made it through the night; nobody scurried inside for fear of the dark or in search of more comfortable lodging. Nobody even disappeared inside to use the bathroom or grab a snack from the refrigerator. The kids, likely exhausted from all the pre-camping excitement, slept through the night. My wife and I unfortunately woke to the sound of a low-flying plane just after midnight, and again to the howling of coyotes a few hours after that. We looked at each other, wide-eyed, before deciding to go back to sleep. I double-checked the zipper on the tent and wondered if my son had brought any coyote-fighting weapons along with his binoculars.
We rose in the morning to the sound of birds chirping. One by one, we dragged our sleeping bags and blankets and pillows back inside the house, and we started on breakfast. What was your favorite part of camping in the back yard, I asked the children as they chomped on their cereal. Roasting marshmallows and doing sparklers, they declared in unison. The actual experience of sleeping in a tent got only mild reviews.
I smiled; I guess they wouldn’t be begging us to go camping anytime soon. But that was OK with me, especially considering the soreness in my hips and back and neck from sleeping on the ground.
It was fun finally spending a night under the stars, but it felt so good the next night to sleep in our warm, soft beds, with all the comforts of home and no howling coyotes to worry about.
