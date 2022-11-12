“So this,” I said to myself, “THIS is anxiety.”
It was about a year ago, that Monday or Tuesday evening when I sat down on the couch and wondered why my body felt so tense, why all my senses seemed to be on high alert.
I wasn’t in any danger. The children were safe in their rooms, getting their pajamas on. My wife was upstairs sitting on our bed, talking on the phone with a friend from work.
I’d finished loading the dishwasher and the dog had been fed. All there was left to do was to watch some television and then go to bed at a decent time to do it all over again the next day.
But my body felt as if there was a threat looming, some reason to be scared or worried. My heart was pounding. My eyes darted around. Was there something important I was forgetting to do? Someplace I needed to be? I couldn’t sit still.
This all would have made sense if I’d had a big presentation scheduled at work the next morning.
Or a dreaded meeting with a mean boss, or a doctor’s appointment that might elicit bad news. I would have understood being so jittery if I’d downed cup after cup of coffee that morning or gulped a bunch of soda before dinner, or even bought a lottery ticket and imagined I may spend my future sitting on a mountain of money.
But none of these situations applied. The lack of a logical explanation for my symptoms made me feel even more uneasy. This, I thought, was what free-floating anxiety felt like. What was I supposed to do now?
I thought about all of those stress-busting techniques that I knew of but never felt I’d had the time or patience to attempt. Meditation. Progressive muscle relaxation. Sitting quietly and concentrating on my own breathing.
I put my feet firmly on the floor, sank deeper into the couch, and picked up my phone. I played a loop of rain sounds on Youtube and closed my eyes.
I wasn’t sure at first whether I’d be able to calm myself, to escape these amped-up feelings. But I let all my thoughts slide out of my mind and focused instead on the rain sounds. After several minutes, I felt my shoulders relax and my heart rate begin to slow down. The tension dissipated.
I remained a bit on edge for the rest of the evening, but definitely not as anxious. There could have been any number of hidden reasons for my anxiety, from the coming holidays to living through a pandemic, from the pressures of parenthood or work to having too many items on my to-do list. For whatever the reason(s), my body had been telling me to slow down. I returned to that spot on the couch each evening for the next few days, closed my eyes, and listened as the rain noises calmed my body.
This year as November turns into December and we enter a busy holiday season, I’ll recall what that anxiety felt like and remember to give my body, my brain, my soul, and my spirit a chance to slow down from time to time, lest the stresses build up again. Despite my impatience with having to sit still, those rain sounds are pretty relaxing.