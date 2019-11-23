These days there are so many things in the world to be concerned about. Scared about. Angry about. Like income inequality or contaminated drinking water or climate change. Unrest in the Middle East, robocalls, gun violence. Hate crimes, pollution, the national debt.
But what I’m really focused on these days is email. Specifically, people who unnecessarily click “Reply All” whenever they send an email. It’s most noticeable (and most infuriating) at work. As a social worker, I spend my days in the car, driving from visit to visit. My company-provided cell phone is an invaluable tool for keeping connected with my colleagues and staying up to date on my caseload.
We call or text one another for urgent matters or issues that require in-depth conversation, but for most of my team’s discussions and updates, email is preferred. That way the entire group can see what’s going on; multiple team members can offer their comments or questions in an orderly, civilized manner.
But there are certain discussions, comments or replies that just don’t need to be shared with the entire group. There’s nothing civilized about overusing the Reply All button.
For someone sitting in front of a computer, it might just be a minor annoyance to sift through extraneous emails from overly enthusiastic users of the Reply All button.
But for those of us on the road using company smartphones to check email, the inconvenience is markedly higher. As I finish a visit or arrive at the next visit, a tiny blue light flashes at the top of my cell phone, indicating the arrival of a new email in my inbox. Once I spot that insistent blue light I can’t concentrate on anything else until I look at my email. So I punch in my code to unlock the phone, open the email app, and tap on the newest email to open it.
Thank you, it says. That’s it. Nothing more.
It was to a group of 24 of my team members; I was not the one being thanked, nor were 23 of the other recipients. Why then did we all need to get that email? Yes, the keystrokes required to read that unnecessary message were quick and insignificant, but add up all the times I unlock my phone and look at my inbox, only to find an irrelevant email there and I think it must add up to about a billion zillion hours of wasted productivity.
Let’s welcome a newly hired employee to the team, one email reads. Then the replies come — to everyone. Welcome! Welcome! Welcome aboard! The blue light flashes all morning. Welcome! I bitterly delete the emails, refusing to welcome this employee or anyone else.
Even the thank you emails have gotten more annoying. Some people shorten it — to save time, I guess — to “TY.” I wish they’d save time by not sending that to everyone. One reply was so hurried that it was just “T.” I think they’d forgotten the “Y.” And so I’d logged into my phone to read an email that said, “T.” What a waste! I think there needs to be an intervention.
Addressing climate change and gun violence and achieving peace in the Middle East would be great. But let’s make sure to fix this Reply All problem first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.