When we signed our kids up for six weeks of summer day camp, the head counselor gave us a warning. “They’re going to be filthy from head to toe when you pick them up,” she said with a smile, “And completely exhausted.”
Perfect! That’s the way summertime should be. Ultimately, we just need a place for the kids to go on weekdays so my wife and I can go to work, but all the better if it affords them the opportunity to run around outside, play with other kids, maybe go for some hikes in the woods and get nice and dirty.
On the first few days of camp when I rolled up to the main entrance at the end of the day and my tired happy children piled into the car, I was eager to hear about the highlights. Being close in age, they were in the same group, the Coyotes. I imagined they’d tell me about swimming in the pool or learning archery; perhaps they’d sing me corny camp songs or proudly show off their arts and crafts projects.
They did do some of those things, but what my son and daughter were most excited about was the drama, which they couldn’t wait to share with me. “Bethany gave out spicy potato chips at lunch and a boy ate one and didn’t know it was spicy and he almost threw up!” “I heard screaming and then a bird flew out of the girls’ bathroom!” “Someone got hit on the head with a basketball!” “Taylor pretended to throw up rocks!”
I should have known that the mini soap operas playing out at lunchtime and during snack breaks and in the locker rooms would be much more interesting and exciting than any camp songs or homemade leather wallets. Apparently throwing up, or nearly throwing up, or pretending to throw up, holds more sway than swimming in the pool or even using a bow and arrow.
Each time I hear a new camp story I brace myself; some degree of childhood drama amongst energetic playmates is normal, of course, but I’d prefer that my children don’t end up on the receiving end of a potato chip prank or another kid’s vomit, real or imagined.
They have a few more weeks of camp before the summer comes to an end. I’ll continue to drop them off each morning, their backpacks well-stocked with bathing suits and towels, a change of clothes, lunch, snacks, and a water bottle (two water bottles, with ice, on the really hot days). I’ll continue go to work smelling faintly like sunblock and bug spray due to my pre-camp ritual of spraying the kids in the driveway each morning. When pickup time comes around, I’ll roll up to the main entrance and wait for the camp counselors to herd my Coyotes toward the car.
When my children bound into the back seat, full of sweat and dirt and exhaustion, I’ll look forward to hearing more stories about camp. But I’ll keep my expectations reasonable; I won’t hold my breath for tales of canoe trips or nature walks. Instead I’ll be treated to updates on the potato chip situation and all the other camp-related drama. And hopefully we can keep the mentions of throwing up to a minimum.
