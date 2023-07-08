As I read the news from ProPublica about Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito and their failure to disclose being gifted luxury vacations, I couldn’t help but think of Us Weekly.
Not because the magazine got the scoop on the story, or offers superior coverage of the Supreme Court. No, I was reminded of the popular “Stars — They’re Just Like Us!” feature in Us Weekly, showing us pictures of celebrities doing ordinary things, from eating fast food or getting a coffee to paying a parking meter or walking their dogs.
Those ProPublica stories about Thomas and Alito — most of it comes down to a failure to fill out paperwork, right? They just neglected to disclose the fact that they had the opportunity to take some pretty nice trips for free.
Really, who among us hasn’t made a mistake or omission when filling out some boring paperwork? And who among us wouldn’t love to accept a free vacation? Supreme Court Justices — they’re just like us!
Further evidence came in the opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal, where Justice Alito made clear that he seemed upset by the allegations from ProPublica — so upset that he penned an op-ed rather than responding to ProPublica.
Maybe he could have issued a brief apology, or even just a vague promise to do better. Instead, that attempted rebuttal made Justice Alito seem defensive — he’s just like us!
On the other hand, maybe it shouldn’t be okay for Supreme Court Justices to be “just like us” in this way.
We should probably expect them to be a bit more careful in how they follow their rules and ethics guidelines.
Of all professions, you would think that a Supreme Court Justice would want to make every effort to stay far within their ethical boundaries.
After all, if I make mistakes or omissions on my paperwork at my job, I’m liable to get into trouble with my boss; my actions would have consequences. And I probably wouldn’t be able to get my written response published by The Wall Street Journal.
Unlike at my job, the decisions the Justices make at work have the potential to impact the lives of all Americans. And they get to hang onto their jobs for the rest of their lives.
So really, if anyone should be holding themselves to a higher standard — a standard that includes being truthful on even the most boring of paperwork — it should be the members of our Supreme Court. I assume they understood when they took the job that they’d be expected to uphold a very high standard when it came to integrity.
Some members of Congress — with good reason — have been looking into legislation that would put stronger ethics rules into place for the Supreme Court. It’s a move that seems overdue.
Until each and every one of our Supreme Court Justices decides to honor the gravity of their station by exhibiting superior moral standards — showing that they’re not “just like us” when we might be inclined to omit the truth or cut corners — I may have more trust in the barista I see pictured in Us Weekly handing that coffee to a celebrity than I do in certain members of the Supreme Court.