I used to think I was going to invent something really cool.
It would be useful and creative, and it would stand the test of time. It would solve a problem and make life easier — and maybe provide some happiness or entertainment. For the rest of my life, I’d quietly derive satisfaction by knowing that my invention had added to the cumulative wisdom of the human race and had improved the lives of many people, even if it was in a very ordinary way.
I’d also derive satisfaction from counting the millions in my bank account, because if you’re going to come up with a fabulous imaginary invention, it might as well be one that earns the inventor oodles of money.
I was never quite sure what my amazing invention was going to be. Something to make cars safer, perhaps, or couches comfier or pizzas tastier or trash cans less smelly. In elementary school, I designed an automatic dog feeder, but it never quite caught on with the masses. As the years passed, I waited for inspiration to hit. I waited and waited. Despite some halfhearted daydreaming and occasional brainstorming, I never came up with that million-dollar idea.
I’ve became comfortable with the fact that although I may not be an inventor, I sure am an appreciator of other people’s inventions. Just think about all of the amazing toys, tools and trinkets we have at our disposal these days. What an amazing time to be alive!
Not only do we have socks to keep our feet warm and hardwood floors on which to slide around in our socks, we also have brooms and vacuum cleaners and even little robots to keep those hardwood floors clean.
Who invented jelly beans? Or caulk? Or Bingo? I wish I had thought of any of those things.
I’m so glad we live in a time and place with indoor plumbing and sunglasses and pillows and car air fresheners and those coaster-looking things they give you at restaurants that light up when your table is ready. Think about how different life would be without any of those vital items.
How about those laundry detergent bottles that are designed so that any liquid still in the cap flows back into the bottle when you replace the cap — all without getting your fingers messy! That invention, I think, deserves a million bucks or two.
I raise my glass to the people who invented pint glasses and shot glasses and crazy straws. I tip my cap to the brains behind the 10-gallon hat, the fez and the candy necklace. I salute the creator of those orange glowing sticks that tell airplanes where to taxi. I give a shout out to the originators of yodeling and the kazoo and maybe not vuvuzelas.
What I’m trying to say is that it’s not so bad if I never come up with an idea for an impressive invention. It’s not so bad if I’m never able to make a time-saving or profit-boosting or space-maximizing creation. Instead of being a celebrated inventor, I’ll get satisfaction out of appreciating other people’s inventions. I’ll make it my mission to fully enjoy my microwave popcorn and my cotton socks and all the other inventions that enhance my quality of life.
