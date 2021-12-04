It’s December. Has everyone finished their leftover Thanksgiving turkey by now?
In the days following Thanksgiving, I love re-heating and devouring a plate of leftovers, with the turkey and gravy, the mashed potatoes and stuffing piled high, with maybe a serving of corn or green bean casserole, as well as a bowl of cranberry sauce and a crescent roll or two on the side. I love slicing up leftover turkey and packing it into a giant sandwich for lunch. Turkey for dinner, turkey for lunch, turkey for a snack. So far I’ve refrained from breakfast turkey, but that might happen too at some point.
Sometimes the leftovers run out all too quickly. But not this year. These days, I have a couple turkeys left, and I’m struggling to figure out how to get rid of them. The turkeys in question never made it to the dinner table, and it’s a good thing, because they’re made of plastic and paper and they stare at you with their little googly eyes. Their names are Lucy and Bob and they sit on a little shelf in our breezeway.
Several years ago my children made Lucy and Bob by gluing construction paper shapes to the sides of a couple plastic cups, and suddenly our household had two turkeys. The special (annoying) characteristic of these turkeys is a string that’s glued to the inside of the cup, with a little piece of sponge tied to the end. By gripping the wet sponge and pulling it down along the string, the kids make these turkeys talk. And boy do they talk. With the right amount of pressure on those sponges, the plastic cup turkeys can make some pretty loud and horrific turkey calls.
The kids laugh joyously as they make the turkeys talk. I cover my ears and leave the room. These are the turkey leftovers that I’d like to make disappear; I’d like to throw them away, but the kids adore Lucy and Bob. I’m not ready to face the ire of my son and daughter should they discover that I disposed of their beloved turkeys.
After the children are in bed I pace before the turkeys and look them in the eyes; Lucy and Bob stare back, unblinking. They have no idea how close they are to being eliminated. Maybe an accident could happen and one night they’ll mysteriously fall from their perches and directly into the trash can. Maybe I could convince our dog to take them outside and bury them in the back yard. Or, most likely, I won’t be able to bring myself to throw them away and they’ll sit quietly, patiently biding their time until my wife decides to pack them away, carefully placing Lucy and Bob in the box in the basement among the other Thanksgiving decorations. They’ll hibernate there inside their box, all winter and all spring and summer until next fall, when they’ll make their triumphant return.
When my wife brings the Thanksgiving decorations up from the basement again, the kids will rediscover their beloved turkeys and start playing with them. And once again, as I cover my ears and leave the room I’ll begin thinking and plotting about how to get rid of this pair of leftover Thanksgiving turkeys.
