As a hospice social worker I’ve spent a fair amount of time in the presence of people who have reached 80, 90, or even 100 or more.
I appreciate being the recipient of their stories, wisdom, sometimes their humor, sometimes their regrets, and sometimes (perhaps most of all) their brutally honest thoughts about themselves and others, life and death, their experiences and current events.
While I recognize that aging is anything but easy, I look forward to someday perhaps reaching a point where I can “tell it how it is” without too much (or any) concern for what other people may think. As I move further through adulthood, I more often feel flashes of impatience at the incompetence of others, or intolerance for a big fuss made about something ultimately inconsequential.
A few more decades, and maybe I won’t be holding back on verbalizing these opinions of mine.
A couple weeks from now, I’ll be spending time with a soon-to-be 100-year-old: my maternal grandmother Marjorie, whose birthday is Sept. 5. Whether she’s always possessed the gift of “telling it how it is,” or merely developed that skill as she’s gotten older, is perhaps not for me to say.
But I do know that whenever I call her on the phone, or whenever we make our twice-yearly trips to Delaware to visit her, I am certain that she won’t be shy about sharing her thoughts.
She tells me what she’s watching on TV, and exactly what she thinks of the shows. She tells me what she’s read in the paper or seen on the news, and articulates her unvarnished opinions of the TV anchors or the subjects of the stories. (Fortunately, this 45-year-old and his grandmother agree on which political figures are nitwits and which ones are trying to accomplish something good for America.)
During one recent phone conversation, she gave me some advice I’ll always remember — perhaps more so because it wasn’t the opinion I’d expected.
My grandmother had been praising a certain TV program she’d watched and I admitted I hadn’t seen it, because we’d recently canceled our cable. We watch our streaming channels instead. I’m saving a hundred bucks a month, I said proudly.
I waited for my grandmother — a child of the Great Depression, someone who had grown up during that period of terrible economic upheaval — to praise my thrift, to congratulate me for prudently deciding not to throw my hard-earned money at something I wasn’t using all that much anyway. A penny saved, a penny earned and all that, right?
Instead, admonishment.
“You can’t take it with you!” she said. “Spend it! I would have sent you the money for you to have cable!”
Stammering in surprise, I insisted it wasn’t an issue of needing the money for my cable bill.
Long after that conversation, the advice has stuck with me.
I think of my grandmother (and my former cable provider) whenever I splurge on something nowadays. There’s that money I saved, I think, and there’s something I’m doing with it to make me happy. Because it’s true; you can’t take it with you.
As I celebrate my grandmother’s 100th a couple weeks from now, I’ll keep in mind the lesson I learned from her during that phone call, and I look forward to learning more opinions as they come.
I’m sure she won’t hold back.