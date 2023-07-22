It was just a few minutes into our family mini-golf outing, and already tensions were running a bit high. I let out a groan as my tee shot from the third hole slammed into my daughter’s ball in the middle of the fairway. She cheered at her good fortune, her ball rolling closer to the hole (mine ending up far away), while my son, already frustrated from missing an easy putt on the previous hole, complained that it wasn’t fair.
I took a breath, thinking hard about what kind of attitude I wanted to portray during today’s game.
Part of me wanted to compliment the good shots and critique the bad, correct the kids’ technique, offer pointers, all the while encouraging a healthy competitive spirit.
Try your best, I’d say. Take practice swings and adjust your posture. Strive to do better!
After all, isn’t resilience and motivation borne of enduring tough experiences?
Shouldn’t my kids be learning to excel and triumph over adversity? Wouldn’t they thank me someday for challenging them to leave complacency behind and push their limits?
Another part of me, however, remembered that we were here to simply enjoy ourselves, and nobody would be launching a pro golfing career from this experience.
It’s OK, I’d say. Nice try. Ultimately I decided to withhold any critical comments and offer cheers all around. I would focus on having fun — and more importantly, trying to get a better score than my wife.
After my initial trouble on the first few holes, I steadied my breathing, narrowed my focus, and got into the zone. We were at an indoor amusement center — very thankful for the air conditioning on this hot day — so I didn’t have to worry about the sun, but there were animatronic monsters with which to contend.
Fortunately for me, one of them startled my wife, breaking her concentration with a sudden burst of air as she was about to take her tee shot on the seventh hole.
When it was my turn, I maintained a confident attitude as I swung; then I let out a yell as I sank a hole in one. The momentum clearly in my favor, I recorded good hole after good hole.
Meanwhile, the fortunes of my children waxed and waned.
“This is a tough one,” I said as my son’s ball rolled back to where it started.
“This is a tough one,” I said a few holes later when my daughter missed several putts in a row. “I think you’ve said that on every one,” my wife informed me.
As we approached the 17th hole, I quickly tallied the scores and noted aloud that I was leading by a stroke. Big mistake.
I must have crumbled under the weight of the moment because while my wife calmly scored a two, my tee shot ricocheted off the wall and settled lamely behind an obstacle.
“This is a tough one,” I muttered, using several shots just to get within sight of the hole.
After we completed the 18th hole, I added up the scores. By some miracle, the children tied with each other. The parent scores were better, but sadly, my wife came away with a two-stroke victory.
It’s OK, I told myself through gritted teeth. Nice try. We were here to simply enjoy ourselves. Though I had to admit, I would have enjoyed myself more had I come away a winner.