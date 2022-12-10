“Gather round, children!” I yell enthusiastically from the kitchen. I can’t help but smile. These are some of my favorite dinner-making moments.
I gaze at the counter in front of me; what my eyes fall upon is eminently pleasing. It’s my number-one dinner choice — and no, it’s not steak cooked to a perfectly pink medium-rare; it’s not swordfish or salmon with a side of shrimp cocktail; it’s not tacos or pulled pork sandwiches or mushroom pizza; it’s not corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day or even turkey on Thanksgiving, though the thought of all of those dishes makes my mouth water.
What sits before me on the counter constitutes my all-time favorite dinner: leftovers!
Before summoning the children into the kitchen, I’d spent the previous five minutes with my head inside the refrigerator, pushing condiment bottles aside and snatching out all the plastic containers I could find, both big and small.
The ingredients that go into this dinner are different every time — how exciting!
There’s a container of last night’s meatloaf with some roasted potatoes. A small container of green beans as well. I pluck out two pieces of cheese pizza wrapped in aluminum foil (those will be popular).
Onto the counter I toss some leftover peas, half a piece of pesto chicken, and a tub of buttered penne. What a bonus — there’s a little spaghetti too, with one and a half meatballs. From behind the eggs and the soy sauce I grab some rice.
Leftover night is not just a chance to gorge on some day-old (or two, or three-day old) favorites; it’s also fridge-cleaning night. I find a long lost container of asparagus — that poor asparagus that nobody wanted. It’s featuring some colors other than green, so I toss it into the garbage. I grab a little bin with sliced limes that we’d used for fish tacos.
I’d saved the leftover limes for a few Coronas, but like the asparagus, the limes are turning colors that I hadn’t expected. Then there’s half a yellow onion — it’s actually still good, so back inside it goes.
My son and daughter come bounding into the kitchen; I watch as they take it all in.
The best thing about leftover night is that I don’t have to cook. Once the kids have had a chance to view our countertop buffet and all it has to offer, I take their orders, arrange the food artfully (or not) on a plate, and heat it up in the microwave. The three of us (my wife is usually working late on leftover night) eat happily.
No wait — the best thing about leftover night is the cleanup! Empty containers get tossed into the sink (and eventually the dishwasher) but there’s no pots or pans to wrangle and the stovetop remains sparkly clean.
The only thing bad about leftover night is that its very success prevents me from having it again anytime soon.
After we’ve relieved the fridge of so many leftover goodies, it will take at least a few days before such a wonderful bounty starts to accumulate again.
But certainly once the ketchup and mayo start to feel a bit crowded by all the plastic leftover containers around them, it means I can look forward once again to my favorite dinner of all time.