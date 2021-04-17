Take a glance at my closet, and it’s easy to figure out my favorite color. Hanging in a neat row are my shirts for work, most of them similar in appearance. Some are light blue, others darker blue, some white with blue stripes or blue with white stripes. There’s a blue shirt with light yellow stripes, a blue shirt with aquamarine stripes, and — of course — a light blue shirt with dark blue stripes.
(I have a childhood memory of my mother on the phone with my grandmother, who wanted to know my favorite color because she was knitting me a sweater. Blue, I replied, because the Smurfs are blue. Blue, my mother repeated into the phone, because the Smurfs are blue. I don’t recall what I thought of the sweater, but I’m sure I was satisfied with the color.)
There amidst my very Smurfy wardrobe are a few attempts at variety: a couple purple shirts, a pink shirt, a green one. But it’s the blue shirts to which I turn when I want to feel most comfortable. If I have an important meeting that day, or if I need a confidence boost in the morning, I head toward the familiar blues, the only question being whether the day calls for solid blue or striped blue.
It’s only when I’m feeling adventurous (which is not very often) or when all of my blue shirts are in the laundry at the same time (a rare occurrence) that I reach to the back of the row of shirts and unearth a special one.
This special shirt only made it into my closet because of my daughter. We’d been out running errands together and I needed a new shirt for work (blue, of course) and was happy to discover a two-for-one sale. I picked the blue shirt I’d wanted and then hesitated; all the other shirts were decidedly not blue, and therefore not my style. My daughter (four years old at the time) spoke up. I like that one, she said, pointing to a mint green shirt with some little blue accents on it. I never would have picked it, but since it was essentially free, I decided the risk was low enough to give it a try.
These days, my heart still beats a bit quicker whenever I put on that shirt. It’s not my style; it is definitely not blue. But without fail, whenever I do retrieve it from deep within my closet, I receive compliments on it all day. I like that shirt, people tell me. Nice shirt! Love the color. Thanks, I reply; my daughter picked it out.
I end up with a smile plastered to my face all day whenever I wear that shirt. It’s partly because of all the compliments, of course.
But it’s also a smile of amusement, a smile that comes from the warmth in my heart when I remember that long-ago day of running errands — an otherwise mundane day, but a day in which my daughter and I enjoyed each other’s company — when I took the fashion advice of my daughter, who preferred to wear clothes plastered with unicorns, mismatching socks, and pink sequined cowgirl boots. Somehow that advice paid off; maybe I need to listen to her more.
