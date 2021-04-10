What’s your favorite day of the week? Friday, perhaps, when the work week comes to an end? Or Saturday, perfect for sleeping late, doing something fun with friends (virtual or in person), maybe getting some yard work done or going for a hike or doing some shopping?
For my wife, the best day of the week has become Sunday — all because of Sunday Night Cleanup.
During the week, like most households, we’re busy. As the days go by, things begin to pile up. Toys get left out; the kids’ homework papers clutter the kitchen counter. By the end of the day, we don’t have the energy or inclination to put everything back in its place. Tuesday becomes Wednesday; Thursday flies into Friday, and suddenly it’s the weekend.
When Sunday afternoon bleeds into Sunday night, however, the attitude in this household shifts. Because Sunday night is a time to clean up and get reorganized before another week of work and school starts again.
Time to clean up, we declare to a chorus of groans from the kids. Time for my son to clear all his Legos off the countertops and the island. Time for my daughter to throw away or store her half-finished arts and crafts project that dominated the coffee table since last Monday. Time for all of those Hot Wheels cars and princesses and dinosaurs to stop playing together on the living room floor and find their way back to their rightful places.
The kids try getting out of it. I just set up that Lego scene of Luke Skywalker and the rebels attacking the Imperial base, my son complains; can I keep it there another day? Indeed, he has spent hours placing Lego minifigures in their exact spots. Most days, I have pity on him and agree that the Legos can stay in their poses for another day. But not on Sunday; nothing gets in the way of Sunday Night Cleanup!
My daughter begs for more time to finish her projects. I’m not done painting that, she’ll say; can it stay out one more day? If it were Monday or Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday I’d say yes. But not on Sunday.
Finally, on Sunday evening the kitchen table is no longer my daughter’s crafting studio. Finally, on Sunday night the kitchen counters are not the site of a days-long galactic Lego battle. And finally, the living room floor, the coffee table, the TV stand, the hearth and thankfully the couch are freed of the cars and trucks, animals and army men that had seemed to cover all available surfaces throughout the week.
Once the kids finally finish putting their toys away, it’s time for them to head to bed. A smile spreads across my wife’s face as she stands in the kitchen and surveys her surroundings. It’s almost like moving into a new house, every Sunday night. The kitchen looks bigger. The dining room walls look brighter. The living room is so clean and spacious. And when we go to take a step down the hallway or up the stairs, there aren’t any stray tow trucks, marbles, or little plastic dinosaurs lying in wait to trip us up or inflict pain on our soles.
It’s no wonder that Sunday has become a favorite day of the week in this house.
