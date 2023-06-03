I’m sad to report that my career as a Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation came to an end before it could even get off the ground.
It all started innocently enough, instigated by an email from a job-search website. I wasn’t searching for a job, but based on the resume I’d uploaded years ago, some algorithm had apparently decided that I should apply to work at the Boston office of the FBI.
I’ve been a hospice social worker for 13 years and counting — not the typical prerequisite for becoming a Special Agent. But the job description in my email inbox stated that I could use my psychology, counseling, or social work background to work for the FBI.
What would that even entail? I pictured sitting at a desk, poring over folders full of evidence, then typing up a psychological profile of the perpetrator we were after. My insights would be instrumental in hunting down criminals and bringing them to justice.
I texted a link of the job description to my wife. Should I apply, I asked half-jokingly. Five seconds later came her answer: Why not?
Whoa. If both the job search website AND my wife agreed that I should consider a future with the FBI, then I should get serious about it. Before sending her reply, my wife must have taken that five seconds to weigh the pros and cons of this job, its impact on my career trajectory and on the family. Why hadn’t I thought of this sooner? I buckled down, looking closer at the job duties and eligibility requirements.
This position was full-time, with some weekends and on-call. Not bad. I’d get “specialized training” and would undergo a rigorous background investigation. That sounded OK.
I’d have to pass physical fitness tests and complete training at the FBI Academy at Quantico. Hmm, that might be kind of tough. Though I have been taking brisk evening walks around the neighborhood recently; maybe I could do it.
Upon graduating from the FBI Academy, I must be willing to transfer to one of the FBI’s 56 field offices. Well, I’d have to sit down with my wife and children to make sure they would be on board. I’m pretty sure they would agree to it; of course they’d want to support my long-lived dream (from at least 10 minutes ago) of becoming an FBI Special Agent.
Though these requirements sounded difficult, they also sounded possible. I could do it, I thought. It would require a willingness to relocate and the ability to do something more strenuous than taking a walk around the neighborhood. But I could already picture myself outsmarting the bad guys and participating in successful midnight raids.
I read more of the requirements, and that’s when my dream of being a Special Agent came to a screeching halt. I had to be older than 23 to apply, it said — and when I started the job, younger than 37.
Ouch. There it was in black and white: I was officially too old for the FBI. They didn’t want this geezer; I’d probably just get in their way. My crime fighting fantasies vanished.
All of that fitness testing and specialized training and hunting down bad guys sounded awfully exhausting anyway. I’m happy, I guess, to leave it all to the youngsters.