If I’m ever in a situation where I need to respond to trivia questions and I’m only allowed to ask a vegetable for answers, I know exactly which vegetable I’ll turn to. If I ever need to remember my multiplication tables or figure out a third-grade math problem or find out who sits where in the cafeteria at lunch time, I know a little container full of baby carrots that might be able to help.
Part of the rushing-around routine on weekday mornings in our household consists of my son and daughter packing their lunches. They do a good job at it, and I appreciate the fact that they accomplish this task mostly independently. I help a little here and there — cutting up strawberries for my daughter, for instance, or grabbing water bottles from a too-high shelf and filling them up — but mostly I just stay out of the way. As I make my breakfast, I dodge the freezer door as my son grabs an ice pack and I sidestep to avoid colliding with my daughter as we make our way to and from the pantry.
During this daily dance, I keep an eye on what goes into the kids’ lunch bags, so they aren’t filling their stomachs with unhealthy snacks or trying to smuggle some candy into school. I’ve noticed lately that a little container of baby carrots always makes its way into my son’s lunchtime lineup. It’s not just any container of baby carrots; it’s the same exact container, with mostly the same exact carrots, day in and day out.
Apparently when there’s limited time in which to eat and socialize at lunch, these baby carrots always end up in last place. My son has only enough time (or interest) to eat one carrot, and the rest come home from school with him. They go back into the fridge, where they stay until the following morning. A single fresh baby carrot might get added in the morning, and then it’s back to school they all go. These are some well-traveled carrots.
I’ve started to wonder, what do those baby carrots do, sitting in that plastic container inside my son’s lunch bag in his third-grade classroom all day? Do they get bored? Are they disappointed that they don’t get consumed at lunch, that they don’t get turned into the energy my son needs to run around at recess?
Do they hear, I wonder, my son’s teacher as she reads to the class about wolves or helps the students memorize their multiplication tables? Day after day, this small container of carrots is exposed to more third-grade knowledge than the average vegetable. Surely that must have an impact on the level of wisdom these carrots possess, right?
At the end of the week, I make sure to eat (or toss) the well-traveled, well-educated carrots, and put fresh ones into a new container for my son. I have mixed feelings about this; on the one hand, I definitely don’t want him to be taking rotten carrots to school week after week. But on the other hand, I wonder if I’m preventing a miracle from happening. Maybe, just maybe, if these carrots had enough trips to school, if they sat through enough math classes and absorbed enough third-grade wisdom, could these otherwise ordinary carrots become the smartest vegetables in the land?
For better or worse, we may never know.