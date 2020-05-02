I’m no expert in child development, but from observing my children play, it would seem that a vital part of the childhood experience — at a certain age — is a fascination with the battle of good versus evil. Consider how many hours have been spent playing cops versus robbers. Super heroes against super villains. Even the stories I’d hear about recess — boys chasing the girls, or one team against another — seemed to have a basis in triumphs and defeats, epic battles to capture the enemy and put the rule-breakers, the criminals, the bad guys into jail.
I suppose in some way it’s part of how children strive to understand the world, to categorize people and things and even fictional characters as “good” or “bad.”
When my son asks about a character from Star Wars, his first question is always, “Is he a good guy or a bad guy?” When my daughter arranges a dozen or more little plastic princesses and mermaids around her castle, she argues with her brother over whether his green army men on the horizon are the good guys or the bad guys. I smile when — both of them wanting their toys to be on the side of justice — they decide to band together to defeat the gang of dinosaurs who lurk beneath the coffee table, and who are most certainly evil.
When my son had done enough chores around the house and saved up enough of his allowance so that he could buy a new Lego set, it should not have surprised me that he chose to buy a police station. Our bustling Lego city — bursting at the seams on our train table — already featured a train station, a pet shop, an airport, a Spiderman hideout, a bank, and several carnival rides, but it did not have a police station. The police station my son picked out had a place to park a motorcycle and a little helipad on which to keep a police drone, but the feature he was most excited about was the jail cell.
For weeks, while still earning his money and dreaming day and night about this impending purchase, he talked excitedly about locking up all the crooks in his new jail. The streets will be free of crime, he declared.
Indeed, once the new police station was completed, all the bad guys were immediately crowded into the city jail. My son threw up his hands in victory and my daughter giggled at the fact that there was a toilet in the jail cell.
Of course, life in the city of Legos was not without its shenanigans. As much as it’s exciting to root for the good guys, it’s hard to escape the lure of a pulse-quickening caper. Inevitably, the bad guys broke out of jail, stole the police motorcycle, and sped off with the police dog and some jewels in their possession.
Those bad guys were on the run all afternoon. It took several helicopters, boats, trains, tow trucks, racecars, and even a few people on skateboards to hunt them down and bring them to justice. In the end, as usual, good triumphed over evil. The crooks are safely back in jail. Now if we could just stop the police officers from sneaking over to the carnival, the city would be safe once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.