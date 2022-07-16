Upon arriving back home from vacation, I went down to the basement and came face to face with my worst nightmare.
Well, not exactly my worst nightmare. It wasn’t a zoo for monsters in which all the monsters got loose and chased the visitors to the parking garage where my family huddled in the elevator and my sister got her arm stuck in the elevator door. And it wasn’t the living room of my childhood home in which ghosts had removed the pictures from the walls and moved all the furniture over just a few inches, not enough to attract attention but just enough to know that someone — or something — had quietly moved it all while we were asleep upstairs.
The nightmare in my basement was a giant puddle that didn’t belong there.
As I anxiously sucked in my breath and searched for the source of the unwanted water, I thought back to a similar event during my teenage years.
One summer, six inches of water appeared in our basement following a very rainy few weeks.
So many things were damaged or destroyed — from an old beloved couch to boxes of books to extra ceiling tiles that were stacked neatly under the staircase.
All of it had to be dried out, repaired, or dragged out to the curb with the trash.
Eventually the water receded, repairs were made, and sump pumps were installed. Keeping things in perspective, it wasn’t that big of a disaster.
But the repercussions of that incident did stretch far into the future.
Years later, after I looked all over the house for a particular photo album, my mother reminded me that it had been destroyed in The Flood.
That’s how we referred to that particular event; the capital letters were implied in the serious tone of voice whenever we spoke of it.
Where did my high school yearbooks go? What happened to that box of trophies and cassette tapes that I was saving? Destroyed in The Flood.
Come to think of it, a minor disaster like The Flood is an inconvenient but very convincing and permanent way to get rid of some unwanted stuff in one’s home. Nobody can argue over whether or not to dispose of something (regardless of its sentimental value) when it’s stained or falling apart or moldy.
Maybe I’m trying too hard to look on the bright side here, but as I carefully searched around the boundaries of the puddle in my basement, the thought did cross my mind that I may end up getting rid of extra clutter.
Finally I located the culprit — a pinhole leak spraying water onto a chair, some boxes, and several poster boards that were leaning against the wall.
Thanks to some help from YouTube and the local hardware store, I patched the hole and then cleaned up the mess.
Sadly, there were a few water-damaged items that could not be salvaged, and so they went out to the garbage.
Years from now, when my daughter is searching for her beloved second-grade science fair project, the one about Legos and buoyancy that she worked so diligently on, I’ll remind her that it was lost due to The Leak.
By hearing the capital letters in my tone, she’ll understand that there’s no use in arguing against a disaster like that one.