Whenever I’m lounging on the couch doing nothing particularly useful, I’ll recall an episode from the second season of “The Simpsons,” in which Homer Simpson accidentally eats a poisonous fish and learns that he (most likely) has less than a day left to live.
Despite sleeping late the next morning, Homer spends his final day of life checking items off his bucket list.
That night he bids his family farewell, then sadly waits for his life to end. He falls asleep in his chair and wakes the next morning, ecstatic to find that he hasn’t died after all. He promises to make the most of every moment from here on out.
In the final scene of the episode, Homer seems to have quickly forgotten his vow, as he’s up late watching bowling on television while stuffing his face with snacks.
What an accurate skewering of human nature, I thought when I first saw the episode back in 1991; how easily people forget the fragility of life and slip back into the trap of being lazy and wasting time.
Now, being several decades older, wiser, and more easily tired out than my younger self, my response to that scene has slightly changed.
It’s still true that watching television late into the night is not the best use of one’s precious hours. But I also see a bit of myself in Homer on the couch, tired after a long day and wanting nothing more than some mindless entertainment before going to bed.
After all, who hasn’t found themselves occasionally lying on the couch, watching bowling while stuffing their face with snacks? (Or endlessly scrolling through social media, or watching cat videos on YouTube, or any other such empty activity?)
I’ve come to believe that wasting time like this is not all bad. It’s actually one of the lovely parts of being alive. Sure, there may be many, many (many, many!) more useful, more productive, more fulfilling things that we could do with those hours, but part of the gift of life is that we have those hours to do with as we please.
Whether we have mere dozens more hours left in our lives, or hundreds of thousands of hours, it’s up to each of us to spend them as we choose.
If I knew I was going to die tomorrow, I’d certainly try to check a lot of things off my bucket list, and maybe I’d look back upon the hours in front of the television and wish I’d spent them differently.
The list of my favorite ways to spend time is full of exciting options. But I also have to admit that somewhere, lower down on that list of things I like to do, you would indeed find “lying on the couch late at night, watching bowling while stuffing my face with snacks” (or something similar). Having a decision to make and making that decision, whether wise or not, is one of the perks of living.
Whenever I do engage in any sort of lazy, wasteful activity these days, I try to be more forgiving of myself. I‘m not quite as critical of Homer’s choice as I used to be. I see that “wasted time” as yet another of the many wonderful and priceless aspects of the miracle of being alive.