I found my kids huddled together near their little chalkboard easel in the basement the other day, talking and laughing. Apparently they’d learned a new game from the teachers at their after-school program. When I asked them what they were up to, they responded by yelling, “Daddy, let’s play Hangman!”
What fun, I thought — and educational, too!
They made me guess first; they gleefully added arms, legs, eyes, a nose and a mouth to the hangman whenever I guessed an incorrect letter. I was happy to make some low-percentage choices — going for Z, Q, X and the like — if it meant the kids got to giggle at my mistakes. They cheered when I finally figured out the mystery word.
We switched roles, and I got to think of the secret word for a few rounds while the kids guessed letters. I made it easy at first, using their names for the secret word, or common objects like “boat” or “bat.” After a few rounds, I got more creative. I used slightly longer words. I talked strategy with the kids – about vowels and which consonants were more likely to appear than others. I had to admit, I was enjoying myself.
Sometimes the kids’ games can be trying. Chasing them around the backyard while pretending to be a ferocious dinosaur leaves me breathless and clutching my chest after a few minutes. And although I’ve attended many a pretend birthday party, there’s only so many times that I can sing “Happy Birthday” in a row without starting to feel bored or irritated.
But Hangman, I could play for a long time. And they could, too. When I stumped them on some fairly longer words — “holiday,” “delightful,” “exciting” – they didn’t show frustration. Just the opposite, in fact, they liked the challenge. There were a few funny moments, too. I’m pretty sure I was the only one who appreciated the irony that my daughter sat on her blue toy trampoline as she unsuccessfully guessed letters for the word “trampoline.” When my son got the final letter for “harmonica,” I chuckled at his response. “Some people celebrate that instead of Christmas,” he said. Almost, but not quite.
He gave me a taste of my own medicine before we finished, though. I’d guessed almost the entire alphabet and couldn’t figure out the last two letters of the five-letter secret word. For a long time, I stared at the “C-H-E” facing me on the chalkboard. Those letters taunted me; this was a tough word and I was about to lose! My hangman had all his arms, legs, hands and eyes as well as a nose, mouth and one foot. One more wrong guess – one more foot — and I’d lose the game.
It was only when I guessed “Y” that I finally solved it: chewy! Thanks to our dog Lucy, we had stacks of empty dog food boxes in the basement — all from the company called Chewy. That word had been staring me in the face from a stack of boxes a mere five feet away. Irony indeed.
Eventually, we grew tired of our game and made our way back upstairs to have lunch. I considered making them spell out their lunch orders but I wasn’t sure any of us had patience for the usual request — “peanut butter and jelly.”
