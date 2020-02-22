Judging by all the excitement, all the jumping up and down, all the loud talking and laughing and running in and our of their bedrooms and throwing certain belongings into a pile to get ready, you might have thought that these kids were about to embark on a long-awaited trip to somewhere special.
“Don’t forget your pillow!” one yelled toward the other.
“I’ll get some extra blankets!” came the reply.
Stuffed animals flew through the air.
“Where are my favorite pajamas?” someone screamed. “I have to get ready!”
No, they weren’t going on vacation; they weren’t going on a trip to visit far-away friends or relatives. They wouldn’t be boarding an airplane or a train or going for a long car ride. They weren’t even going outside to camp in the backyard. This trip would certainly be special, but they would only have to travel a few feet to reach their much-anticipated destination.
They were having a sleepover together in my son’s bedroom.
For the past several weeks, the kids had been asking if they could have a sleepover. My daughter couldn’t wait to drag her sleeping bag into her brother’s room, throw it atop her pint-sized cot and sleep next to his bed. “It will be so fun!” she kept telling me.
Seizing upon the opportunity to capitalize on our children’s excitement and motivation, my wife and I laid out some ground rules first. To earn the right to have this sleepover, they’d have to quit waking us up unnecessarily during the night. It hadn’t been a daily occurrence, but these nighttime interruptions had been frequent enough to be irritating: a child wandering in to our bedroom at 2 a.m. whining because she was thirsty. (She had a perfectly good bottle of water at her bedside already.) Or my son coming in at 5 a.m. to ask how much longer until it was time to get up. (Your clock will light up in an hour and a half, I told him groggily. The same way it does every morning.)
Quit unnecessarily waking us up for two weeks in a row, and you could have a slumber party, we told them. They jumped up and cheered as if we’d promised them we could live inside Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World.
The next two weeks were heavenly quiet at night. Then, on the appointed Friday evening, the kids excitedly made their preparations. We read bedtime stories and tucked them in – my son in his bed and my daughter in her sleeping bag, looking too energetic and joyful to even consider drifting off to sleep. To their credit, the whispering and giggling after lights-out was kept to a minimum. They both went to sleep at a decent time. Perhaps all the anticipation and preparation had worn them out.
I’m tickled that they were so excited to have a slumber party, and relieved that it went smoothly. They are already lobbying hard for the next one, and I’m hopeful that the promise of a future slumber party will help ensure the kids don’t return to their old habits of waking the parents without adequate cause. What an exciting night they had at their sleepover; they didn’t have to go far for this adventure — just a few feet down the hallway.
