I happened to check the time last Friday at precisely 3 p.m. I felt a pang and glanced at my planner. There it was, crossed out but still visible on that day’s agenda: mystery reader, 3 p.m.
Months ago I had signed up for this day, to go into my daughter’s kindergarten class and read a book to them.
I had enjoyed the experience so much last year in my son’s kindergarten class — the way they all sat quietly on the floor to listen, how my son smiled wide and gave me a huge hug when I arrived, the way the kids conducted an unexpected but entertaining question and answer session after I’d finished reading — that I wanted to be sure to do the same thing in my daughter’s class this year.
I hadn’t yet chosen the book I’d be reading but I had already requested to have the day off from work.
Mystery reading duties would only take 10 or 15 minutes, but I’d planned to make a nice personal day of it. I could take a long walk with the dog, mow the lawn, perhaps play the drums in the basement or run some errands.
Now here I was, working from home instead, attending conference calls in my bedroom while the kids were downstairs building a fort out of the couch cushions, the blankets from their beds, and a few cardboard boxes they’d dragged up from the basement. This was not the spring they’d envisioned, not the plan I’d anticipated for this day, certainly not the spring anyone had imagined.
I sat back and pictured my daughter’s classroom. I’d been there for parent/teacher conferences but it took a moment to recall how the classroom looked, the artwork on the walls, the table where my daughter used to sit. It would have been so nice to walk in there and see those kindergarteners sitting on the carpet, smiling up at me while I read.
I realize that I have so many things to be thankful for right now. I have my health, my family and friends, my job, my sanity. I know the coronavirus pandemic has robbed people of their lives, their livelihoods, their sense of security.
How innocent the pre-pandemic time seems when we look back. And yet, I’m sad to have missed this opportunity to be mystery reader in my daughter’s kindergarten class. It goes to show how much this virus has impacted our lives in ways both big and small; along with the big stuff — the cancelled graduations and postponed weddings — there are also a million little ways the pandemic has affected us, tiny hidden losses alongside the bigger and more heartbreaking ones.
Maybe that’s why I’m feeling so run down at the end of each day. Not only the worry about the unknowns, how the future will play out, but also the losses, some of which I probably don’t even realize. Without a routine to fall back on, a tried-and-true schedule that feels familiar and safe, each moment and each day is a battle to regain an even keel.
Best to try to hold onto what I can while also adjusting to the fact that “back to normal” is a thing of the past; it will be a “new normal.” In the meantime, I’ll pick out a book and read it to my kindergartener now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.