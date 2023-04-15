I’ve gotten old enough now to understand that my vision and my hearing are not what they used to be.
I’ve been known to complain to my fellow diners that the lighting in this restaurant is way too dim. And why is the font on so many menus so small?
At home watching a movie with my wife I’ll pump the volume up during whispered, secretive conversations — why are the characters mumbling, doesn’t anyone speak clearly anymore? — and then quickly lower the volume during the ensuing car chase so that the sounds of sirens, gunfire, and crunching metal don’t wake the children upstairs (which never works; inevitably they come downstairs to see what’s going on and I have to pause the movie so they don’t hear all the swearing and see all the bloodshed and gratuitous violence).
I’ve given up on my desperate volume adjustments in favor of simply keeping the captions on. Not only can I now keep things at a reasonable volume (I no longer fear that movie explosions will wake the children), but I can also see every word uttered between actors, even when they are whispering or trading secrets or even mumbling.
My viewing experience is further enhanced by the captions from background conversations or throwaway lines that I otherwise wouldn’t have even noticed.
What I find distracting, however, is that the captions also insist on describing every non-dialogue sound as well. I don’t mind seeing and ignoring the occasional “tires screeching” or “man coughing,” but more than once the music descriptions have caught my eye.
Who, I wonder, gets the job of calling the shots when it comes to these captions?
The descriptions go beyond just “sad music” or “joyful music” or even “sentimental music.”
I’ve spotted “low ominous music,” “intriguing music,” “funky music,” and “gloomy music” (along with an exciting “dramatic whoosh”). I’ve also seen “warm radiant music” and “whimsical electronic music.”
I appreciate the attempts at specificity, but who gets to decide what whimsy sounds like?
I imagine what it would be like to be the one in charge of those captions. How much time would I take (or be allowed to take) to listen to the plinking of piano notes behind sweeping views of the wilderness and decide whether the music is contemplative or pensive or solemn?
Would the percussion-heavy soundtrack behind a bank robbery be best described as ferocious or vehement or fervent?
I envision myself as a wildly successful captioner of movies and television shows, widely sought-out for my movingly precise music descriptions.
I’d receive letters of appreciation from fans whose viewing experiences were enhanced by my words.
Directors and film scorers would ask for me by name.
The fame and praise would go to my head; intoxicated with power, I’d ruin my career and reputation by messing with the audience and describing the music during a bloody murder scene as “blissful,” a lovely romantic scene as “desolate,” and — just to test my limits — a wide-angle vista in the beginning of a movie as “poorly-performed drivel.”
The music from the biopic depicting my dramatic downfall might be described (by an up-and-coming captioner) as somber and dejected.
I would live out the rest of my life in obscurity, fruitlessly berating the servers in local restaurants for their poor lighting and small menu fonts.