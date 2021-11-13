Sometimes it’s when the kids are quietest that I worry the most. That’s when they must be up to no good — right? It’s easier when there’s noise; it gives me a clue as to how my son and daughter are getting along. Are they arguing or laughing? Agreeing or disagreeing? They can go from being best friends to mortal enemies and back in several blinks of an eye, so I do my best to keep an ear out for potential unrest.
The sounds they make, from friendly banter and giggles to frustrated screeches, let me know whether I can relax with the knowledge that they are getting along well, or if I should let them figure out their disagreements themselves, or if rising voices and flaring tempers necessitate a parent’s intervention. Without those clues coming from their rooms upstairs, I don’t know for sure what’s going on and whether or not I should be suspicious. What were they up to, amid all that silence?
I went upstairs and found my son contentedly curled up in his bed, reading a favorite book for the 100th time. My daughter, meanwhile, was sitting quietly on the ground next to her dresser, intent upon writing in one of those little notebooks that all TV detectives seem to keep in their coat pockets, ready and waiting for that moment when the detective needs to jot down the name and address of the next person of interest.
Whereas my son’s room was relatively clean, my daughter’s floor was covered with a disorganized array of stuffed animals, doll furniture, and some of my wife’s items from work (a stethoscope, an outdated hospital ID badge, and one of those little rubber hammers for hitting people in the knee to see what happens). My quiet children were not up to mischief, but clearly my daughter had been working on something.
I gazed around the room a few more moments, taking it all in. What had these poor animals done to deserve being plucked from their cozy little space atop the dresser and strewn around the room so haphazardly? My daughter, perhaps sensing my confusion, explained.
I’m a vet, she told me, her tone serious. And these are my patients.
An alligator sat at her feet; I realized with a start that I’d walked in during its exam. Sure enough, like a good healthcare professional, my daughter had kept notes from each of her visits. She showed me her little detective notebook, which contained fairly comprehensive documentation of her patients’ vital signs.
Her stuffed bear, I read, had a heartbeat, two ears, and two eyes. The stuffed alligator sitting in front of her had two eyes, four legs, one tail, and a strong heartbeat. The poor stuffed ladybug, however, had no ears and no heartbeat. I shook my head as I exited the room, feeling sorry for that ladybug; she might be a goner. Or who knows, maybe my daughter was developing a cure for the things the ladybug lacked.
This time, the silence wasn’t a reason for me to stress.
My kids might have been awfully quiet, but on this day they weren’t making any trouble — and judging from my daughter’s notebook, at least one of them was keeping good records of their activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.