I spent most of my Little League career standing in right field, hoping that the ball wouldn’t come to me.
I’m not sure why I played for as long as I did; I was terrible, and I knew it. During the years the coaches pitched, I’d strike out from time to time; at that age, a strikeout happened when the batter failed to connect on eight good pitches. Eight!
I had a little fun though; I got along with my teammates, and I enjoyed winning. My team won a lot — certainly not because of me. We were blessed with a phalanx of homerun hitters.
The year we were old enough for the kids to pitch, I played on the Yankees. I don’t remember losing a single game that season. I contributed best I could by drawing a walk every so often. Then I’d experience the thrill of running the bases, as the next batter inevitably sent the ball screaming into an adjoining field’s outfield.
When playing out in right field, I did my best to “look alive out there” while praying the ball stayed away. But one game late in the season, my coach told me to head to left field instead of right. It felt different out there in left, but my strategy remained the same. I squatted into the ready position, punched my glove, and hoped I wouldn’t have to use it.
Before long a ball came toward me. I readied myself, stuck my glove in the air — and watched as it went sailing over my head.
Angry for so badly misjudging that ball, I put my head down and raced to get it.
When I scooped it up and fired toward second, I barely aimed.
I just closed my eyes and heaved the thing, sick with frustration at what had happened.
To my surprise the ball arrived moments before the runner — he was out! The parents cheered; I walked back to my position and punched my glove.
After the game (which we won, of course) the coach gathered us in the dugout for the post-game ritual of handing out game balls. For my second shock of the day, he handed one to me.
“But,” stammered a teammate, surely about to point out that he had thrown plenty of runners out and he hadn’t gotten any game balls.
With a quick gesture the coach silenced him. I knew it was a pity game ball, but I didn’t care. I was still wrapped up in the glow of having made a play I’d never thought I could achieve.
I wish I could say I still have that game ball somewhere, that it occupied a prominent place on my shelf and became a cherished relic of my youth. But soon after the game, it got tossed into a bin in the garage, mixed up with other baseballs, basketballs, and various toys.
Because as much as I reveled in the memory of that glorious throw and the thrill of receiving a game ball, I knew the score. In what would be my final season as a Little Leaguer, I had made one play — as surprising as it was great — in a baseball career that was otherwise forgettable. Except, that is, for the ice cream we got after each victory.
