Springtime is here, which means thousands of students are sharpening their pencils — or rather, powering up their computers — and getting ready to take a test.
Whether it’s the SAT or the ACT, the GRE or the LSAT or the GMAT or the MCAT, my blood pressure rises just thinking about these tests and the impact they might have on the futures of the people taking them.
Fortunately my kids — currently in third grade and second grade — are many years away from feeling the sweaty palms and racing heartbeat that go along with taking a test like that. Or so I thought.
As we drove home from school one day recently, my son and daughter regaled me with horrible stories about the statewide test that all students would have to take — starting in third grade.
“Daddy, they make you take this test ALL DAY,” said my son seriously.
“Yeah,” my daughter chimed in, “And if you aren’t done in time, they don’t let you have lunch!”
“No lunch! And not even a break for a snack! You can’t get out of your seat!” declared my son.
“Hold on,” I said quickly, before anyone got hysterical. “You guys haven’t taken this test before; how do you even know any of this is true?”
Apparently they’d been hearing stories about the test from the older students. And here I was worried about them learning about sex and filthy language from the older kids; instead, it was test-taking horror stories.
“This test isn’t something to stress over,” I said in an effort to calm their nerves. Unfortunately, my statement seemed to have the opposite effect; they stared at me from the back seat in complete disbelief. My son’s teacher had already been prepping the class for it, so he’d absorbed the knowledge that this was a Very Important Test. And now his father was telling him he didn’t have to try hard on it?
“Definitely do your best,” I told him, “but it doesn’t matter a whole lot what score you get.”
I thought I heard their brains explode. Now this test was giving me anxiety. Trying to explain to my children that the results of this Very Important Test didn’t matter much to me was tough to do convincingly, without also seeming like a complete derelict of a parent.
The previous afternoon’s ride home from school had been so much better. My daughter told me the spelling words she’d learned, and the past tense of “bend.” My son had been so excited about identifying the parts of a pea plant and talking about the baby chicks that his class would be raising. I know the students need to be ready to take this exam, but every classroom lesson that focuses on how to navigate the test is one fewer lesson on cool stuff like the kinds of rocks in the Earth’s crust or the types of clouds in the sky.
Eventually, I think I alleviated at least a little bit of my kids’ test-taking anxiety. They now understand that lunch cannot be withheld from them, and Daddy does care about how they do in school but not as much about this test in particular.
I’m hoping we can survive this test-taking experience without too much trauma; there will be plenty of more important tests to worry about in the years ahead.