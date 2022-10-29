Ghosts and goblins. Witches and monsters. Creepy-crawly things.
Also, receiving a letter in the mail from the IRS or the Jury Commissioner’s Office. Or not receiving a letter in the mail from the IRS or the Jury Commissioner’s Office and being scolded/fined/arrested for inadvertently not paying taxes or not appearing for jury duty when I should.
Putting something that isn’t recyclable into the recycling bin, thereby ruining an entire load of recycling. Putting recyclable materials into the trash, thereby wasting landfill space. Thinking for a moment about the massive amount of garbage that humans produce and where to put it all.
Going through the entire afternoon without realizing I had a piece of lunch stuck in my teeth.
Someone overhearing me while I’m talking to the dog. Again.
Taking my kids to the bus stop in the morning, only to come back home and find that one of them forgot their homework folder on the kitchen counter. Wondering whether the best character-building outcome is for a parent to save the day by rushing to school with homework in hand, or to allow the kid to learn from and handle the situation themselves. Decades later, getting a phone call from the kid’s therapist saying, “If only you had brought that homework to school that one time ...”
Missing an important (or unimportant) news item and feeling uninformed. Reading the news and feeling frustrated/concerned/stressed/angry.
Hearing the dentist say that he needs to take a closer look.
Failing to stockpile food and water and batteries in an underground bunker to prepare for an end- of-days scenario, then witnessing the apocalypse and having to desperately beg our better-prepared neighbors to let us in. Or stockpiling food and water and batteries in an underground bunker to prepare for an end-of-days scenario, then witnessing the apocalypse and having to decide whether to open the door when our neighbors desperately beg to be let in.
Not guessing the Wordle and seeing my winning streak go back to zero. Again.
Hearing a noise from my car that can’t be drowned out by the music on the radio. Hearing the mechanic say that he needs to take a closer look.
Winning the lottery but losing the ticket before I can collect my jackpot, and feeling like a fool for the rest of my life. Winning the lottery and collecting the jackpot but seeing the money change my life for the worse. Never ever winning the lottery despite always buying a single ticket whenever the jackpot goes above a billion dollars and makes headline news; then wondering why my luck is so bad.
Emptying my email junk folder, only to later discover that I actually had won a $500 gift card or a brand new chainsaw or an all-expenses-paid Caribbean cruise but I could no longer claim my prize because I didn’t have the prize code anymore.
Forgetting to update my fantasy football lineup and losing a game because I inadvertently started an injured player. Again.
Starting to tell a great joke and then realizing partway through that I’d forgotten the punchline.
Leaving the popcorn in the microwave too long and burning it. Going to the pantry and discovering that I’d just burned our very last bag of popcorn.
These are some of the things that scare me. Happy Halloween!