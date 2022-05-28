What makes for a good day? Or a really good day? Or a really, really extraordinary day?
A trip to the beach, perhaps? Hanging out with friends? A family celebration, or a winning lottery ticket?
Last weekend I had a day that was both ordinary and, in retrospect, wonderful. While it was happening, it felt like a fairly mundane Sunday. I took the dog for a walk in the woods to get her (and me) some exercise. I went to my daughter’s soccer game. Later, I sat on the couch for a while, replying to some emails. It wasn’t a day that would seem to win any awards.
Before the sun had set, though, as I looked back over the past 12 hours, I began to think that the day had reason to be remembered as better than most. When I took my dog for that walk, my 9-year-old son decided to come with me. Even now I smile as I recall that for the entire hour in which we followed the trail among the trees, up rocky slopes, and across several little streams, my son talked non-stop. Usually on the quiet side, he recounted story after story from his current favorite books (the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series).
Upon our return, we got ready to go to my 8-year-old daughter’s soccer game.
As assistant coach, I have the privilege to occupy the sideline with the team throughout the game; I keep busy by retying loose shoelaces, giving fist bumps to players as they come off the field, and offering pointers such as where to stand during goal kicks and corner kicks. I cheered and patted my daughter’s head after she scored four goals during a hard-fought game.
Back at home, I relaxed on the couch and tended to my inbox as my wife planted flowers in the pots in front of the house. I smiled as I heard my children’s voices through the open windows, happily chattering away as they helped with the gardening.
Looking back, it hit me: these mundane moments will be ones that I will absolutely cherish in hindsight, years from now. The children, as they tend to do, will soon enough grow up, exert their independence, and prefer the company of friends rather than hanging out with their parents.
How many more times will I be granted the gift of an entire hour of my son’s attention, without the distraction of homework or a cell phone or a blaring television? At how many more soccer games will I be cheering on my pint-sized girl as she zips around the field with unabashed joy? And with teenage years hastily approaching, how soon will I forget exactly how the kids sounded on this day, their young voices rising and falling as they helped my wife plant flowers while discussing everything from my son’s Minecraft game to my daughter’s science fair project and the bees that have taken up residence in the eaves of our shed?
With the passage of time, these run-of-the-mill occurrences will doubtless reform into precious memories. I’m grateful — not only to have experienced this ordinary, beautiful day, but also to have realized that my ordinary day was in fact a good day. A really good day. A really, really extraordinary day.