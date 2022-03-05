Depending on the circumstances, losing a tooth can be fast and simple, or it can be quite a drawn-out process.
The other day after dinner, my son ducked into the pantry to grab something for dessert and came back to the table chewing and pulling on a handful of bright red taffy. I didn’t verbalize my thought that such sticky candy would only seem good for pulling out fillings — nor did I say anything about the fact that it’s March and somehow the kids still have Halloween candy in the pantry.
Clearly the parents in this household are not stealing enough of it.
Before I could say anything of the sort, my son reached his fingers into his mouth and nonchalantly pulled out a tooth, setting it on the table. I didn’t even know you had a loose tooth, I said. I guess I did, he replied. I was glad it was a baby tooth the taffy had dislodged, and not a grown-up one.
On the other end of the spectrum, my niece in Pennsylvania has had a loose tooth, it seems, since the beginning of the year. She can make it flip forward, twist, and bend in all directions, but she can’t — or won’t — yank it hard enough to finally pull it out. We’ve seen the acrobatic tooth on no less than three recent FaceTime calls, but my wife’s eager suggestions for freeing the tooth have gone joyfully ignored.
Whether a child’s tooth comes out quickly or gradually, the next steps should be ones upon which everyone would agree, right?
Place the tooth under the pillow, go to sleep, and wait for the Tooth Fairy to do her work — right?
My son dared to buck the trend with his most recent tooth, when — too busy perusing a Star Wars character encyclopedia after bedtime — he left the tooth, wrapped in a tissue, on his nightstand. At breakfast the next morning, he informed his sister that the Tooth Fairy, rather than putting money under his pillow, had placed the dough on the nightstand, in the exact spot where the tooth had been left.
This inspired all sorts of ideas. Maybe, my daughter said excitedly, she could leave her next tooth on her dresser and see if the Tooth Fairy puts a dollar there. Or what if, my son replied, he hides a tooth among his Lego sets on his bookshelf; would the Tooth Fairy think to look there?
I listened quietly to the discussion, deciding not to up the ante and challenge the children to leave a tooth buried inside someone’s sock drawer, or stuffed into the sleeping bag that’s on the top shelf of my daughter’s closet. I’d already dissuaded my son from stockpiling teeth to give to the Tooth Fairy all at once (as he wanted a $20 bill instead of a measly single).
I figure the Tooth Fairy’s job is difficult enough without having to hunt for a tooth inside a sock drawer, or to come across a handful of teeth at a time.
No, rather than urging my children to find the most creative and unexpected hiding spots in their bedrooms, I’ll encourage them to leave their teeth — one at a time — under their pillows.
Even magical creatures like the Tooth Fairy, I think, like things to be kept simple sometimes.