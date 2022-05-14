Several months ago my wife came home with what has become a useful and valued addition to the household. It was a shiny new white board calendar, which now sits proudly on the front of our fridge alongside the kids’ artwork and magnet poetry.
Along with its half-dozen dry erase markers, the calendar has given us an easy way to keep track of soccer games and piano lessons, doctor’s appointments and school holidays, birthday parties and even what we’re having for dinner each night. Our activities are neatly color-coded, with a different color for such things as kids’ activities, parent date nights, and school professional development days.
In addition to displaying our schedule for the coming five weeks, the calendar silently, consistently answers frequently asked questions. What’s for dinner tonight? What time is the next soccer game?
How many days until so-and-so’s birthday party and what time does it start? Just check the calendar.
I’m beginning to think that my wife’s happy place is standing in front of the fridge, updating the calendar.
A big fan of lists and planners and staying organized, she seems to exude an air of peace and satisfaction as she erases days past and carefully inscribes our future schedule.
My happy place has also become standing in front of the fridge, but for a different reason.
The white-board calendar came with not only markers of a variety of colors and a magnet-backed eraser that sticks nicely on the fridge next to the calendar, but also a second white board, this one without the calendar grid.
My wife affixed it to the fridge down lower, below the calendar, and I assumed we’d use it to keep a to-do list, or a grocery list perhaps.
My eight-year-old daughter, however, had different ideas.
Stoking a good-natured parental rivalry, she took it upon herself to use that white board for her list, entitled, “Things About Daddy.” The first Thing About Daddy is that “He is the most hilarious.” Who could argue?
From then on the accolades continue, from Daddy being the best driver to making the best pancakes to getting the best books out of the library and being the best reader.
I couldn’t have thought of better compliments myself. Perhaps my favorite item on the list is the last: “He makes the best eye rolls.”
While my wife may derive satisfaction from standing in front of that white board calendar, diligently adding a new week of our future and erasing the days as they go by; carefully planning and writing in each night’s dinner entrée; and keeping track of appointments, practices, games, and lessons, I step just a bit to the side.
There I stand in my happy place, gazing down at that second white board with that list of Daddy’s superlatives.
That white board may not answer the kids’ questions about what’s for dinner tonight or what time tomorrow’s soccer game starts, but it nonetheless holds some important information; if any household members or visitors wonder who’s the best at certain things, I can easily point them to the answer.
If my memory should falter and I forget who’s the best, I’ll look again upon that list, which will inspire me to continue making the best pancakes, being the best driver, and of course showing off the best eye rolls.