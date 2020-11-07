Picture my son and daughter, second-grader and first-grader, sitting at opposite ends of the kitchen table. Both have their Chromebooks open, both have headphones on. They have to be on Google Meets for school, sometimes at the same time, sometimes not. They each have a sharpened pencil, a big eraser, and a blank piece of paper on the table, as well as several worksheets. Sometimes there’s also a white board with a black marker and eraser.
It’s another distance learning day.
I’ve copied down their schedules, combined them onto one page so I can set alarms and alerts to help ensure the kids sign onto their Google Meets promptly.
If it sounds like a smoothly running operation, don’t be fooled. What follows is my list of “Things Said By My Kids 30 Seconds Before Their Google Meet Starts.”
Daddy, my pencil broke. I lost my eraser. My paper dropped on the floor. I stepped on it and now it’s dirty. Daddy, I have to go to the bathroom! Is it Saturday tomorrow? Why not? How about now? My computer is dying. I have a cut on my finger and I need a Band-Aid. Can I go to the bathroom?
My blood pressure rises; I feel my lifespan shortening by a few hours with each of these proclamations.
Daddy, when is snack time? Is today Friday? Why not? How many days until the weekend? What are we doing this weekend? When can I play Legos? How much time will I have to play Legos?
Now, “Things Heard During a Google Meet While My Kid Is on Mute.”
Daddy I’m hungry. Ugh this is SO boring! Tell her to stop tapping her pencil, she’s annoying me! I’m not tapping my foot, the chair is moving. Did you see the spaceship I made from Legos? Can I show you now? Why not? Don’t touch it until I tell you. No, Daddy, put the spaceship down!
Gotta give the kids credit, they seem to have become adept at putting themselves on and off mute during their Google Meets.
They can answer the teacher happily and calmly one moment (Eight elephants! Yes! Sarah! A nickel!) and whine to me the next moment, trying to convince me they’ll die of thirst or boredom or malnourishment if I don’t give them popcorn or water or a break this very instant. What can we have for a snack? When can we have a snack? Why do you get to eat a snack? Why are you walking out the door?
Which is more than I can say for my colleagues and me at work. “I’m sorry, I was on mute” is a frequent greeting whenever any of us has to chime in during a Zoom meeting or conference call. The next-most popular phase might be — after a long silence — “Sorry, I accidentally hung up instead of taking myself off mute, and I just rejoined. Did I miss anything?”
When it’s a videoconference with a lot of participants, we’ve all learned how to turn our cameras off.
All the better for surreptitiously checking email or scrolling through social media while we’re supposed to be paying attention.
If my kids were allowed to turn off their cameras, I’m sure they’d do it, too. In the meantime, something tells me I’d better get a snack ready.
