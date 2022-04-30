‘When do you think you’ll plant your vegetable garden?” my wife asked me last year at about this time.
“After the last frost,” I replied with a smirk.
If I could definitively tell when the last frost would be, I imagine I’d be rich — or at least, YouTube famous. Because as much as we depend on our trusty calendars and almanacs (and as much as I’d love to be able to point to an exact date as best for garden-planting), Mother Nature doesn’t adhere to a strict and predictable schedule, instead giving us variations from day to day, month to month and year to year.
I love observing the typical signs of spring as they arrive — budding trees, blooming flowers, cheerful birdsong — but fortunately my environment provides additional clues as to when the springtime weather has actually arrived, and what important chores I need to start working on.
I know that it’s time to start up the lawn mower when my son brings his toy dinosaurs out to the backyard and the T-Rex and stegosaurus get completely hidden in the tall grass. Ditto for my daughter’s toy unicorns that get lost in the lawn because they can’t see where they’re going. I know it’s time to put mulch in my flower beds when my next door neighbor puts a tarp down on his driveway, receives a load of mulch, and spends a sunny Saturday happily spreading it among his landscaping (thereby making my yard look comparatively unkempt and sad). And I know that it’s time to find the old tennis ball that’s buried in the back of the hall closet when I start hearing the woodpecker drilling on our metal chimney liner again. I’ve never come close to hitting that darned bird, but fortunately my errant throws are enough to send the woodpecker in search of a different chimney for a perch.
The rhythm of the spring season is wonderful to witness. When everyone in the household starts sniffing and sneezing thanks to the pollen in the air, I know it’s time to check the bathroom closet for extra tissues, and make a run to the store to replenish our supply. When the kids’ unused coats and sweatshirts lie on the floor (and then move to the floor of the closet after I tell the kids to hang up their coats, and they do, and three seconds later the coats fall off the hangers), I know it will soon be time to break out the shorts and flip-flops. And that first sunny day on which the children come inside with red cheeks and noses, I’m reminded it’s time to get the sunblock out.
As for when to plant my vegetable garden, I like to wait until later in the season so that I don’t lose my crop to an unexpected frost.
But the way I really know it’s time to plant is when the tomato seedlings at my local garden store look hearty enough that I won’t be able to kill them with rough handling or inadequate water when I inevitably forget to tend to my garden.
Like a consummate naturalist, I know that the turning pages of the calendar may clue us in that spring is here, but I prefer to take my hints from the out-of-control grass, clouds of pollen, and the coat collections on the floor.