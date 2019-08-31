Welcome to the Underground Café, aptly named as it is located below-grade — in my own basement. It smells a bit musty but it is staffed by a couple of energetic youngsters who are dishing up delicious meals, using tantalizing combinations of plastic foods.
The seating arrangements leave much to be desired. I occupy one of the only actual seats in this establishment, a second-hand couch with pale blue and tan designs on it. I silently hope that a party of three or more doesn’t arrive soon, as they would likely end up sitting next to me, squished on the couch.
The service is admittedly questionable. I’m told they have no menus and my waiter has no idea what his kitchen staff is prepared to make — nevermind what the specials might be or whether they have ranch dressing for my salad. I feel rushed into giving my order, and my waiter disappears before I can request some rolls or a refill on my imaginary drink.
The ambiance could best be described as cozy, unassuming, perhaps rustic. There are no pretentious works of art on the wall, no background music to set the mood. When the toilet flushes upstairs I hear the rush of water through the PVC pipes located not far above me.
I wonder whether this establishment is up to code; several minutes into my visit, I’m summoned into the kitchen to kill a spider and take away a couple already-dead insects.
On the plus side, I don’t have to wait long; my food arrives promptly. Though judging by the sounds that came from the kitchen, I fear that my plate, my cup, and most of my food had been recently spilled onto the ground. Hopefully nowhere near the spider web.
Nonetheless I am excited about my meal. It’s new to me — a combination of foods that I’ve never had all at once. Upon my plate sits a heaping portion of plastic spaghetti — a good start — piled high with three yellow pineapple chunks, a huge green broccoli floret and a waffle. I wonder whether to ask for syrup or Parmesan cheese. I decide to request neither, as I fear any questions will be met with a brusque response from the busy wait staff. Already I am being instructed to give my dessert order, and I haven’t even had a chance to pretend-bite into my waffle.
Soon I’m pretend-biting into my dessert — a bowlful of ice cream with a banana on one side and a head of romaine lettuce on the other. Again, I marvel at the inventiveness of the cooks.
For all the drawbacks, the potential safety and health code violations, and for all the brusque service, there is a liveliness to the atmosphere at the Underground Café that’s hard to resist. The proprietors seem to hang on my every bite, delighting in seeing my face light up with joy as I consume their creations. They excitedly bring me extra ketchup and extra hot sauce for my dinner without my asking for it, and they urge me to drink plenty of milk with dinner, ignoring my requests for a Tom Collins.
After I finish my banana-and-lettuce split, I’ll order another serving of plastic spaghetti with pineapple, broccoli and a waffle on top.
