It’s a crisp, sunny October morning, and I’m excited that it’s game day. I breathe in, tilt my head to the sky, and take a moment to absorb this perfect weather. I double-check my laces and grab a sweatshirt, and then my daughter and I head to the field.
We leave early enough that we arrive in plenty of time, even if there’s a traffic jam along the way. I don’t like rushing on game day. We’re always first from our team to get there. I like to warm up with my daughter, kicking the soccer ball back and forth while watching for our orange-shirted teammates as they trickle in from the parking lot, a parent or two (and sometimes grandparents) trailing behind.
I check the time; we still have 10 minutes before our game starts. We can’t get onto the field until the previous game ends. My heart beats a little faster. I’ve been waiting for game day all week. Our team looked pretty good in practice, and I — the proud assistant coach — have high hopes that our game plan will work today.
More orange players arrive, and they pair off and kick a ball back and forth, their giggling and chattering filling the air. Finally the other game draws to a close, the tired teams vacate the pitch, and we get to occupy the field. The head coach and I shoot the breeze for a few minutes, watching our players line up and take shots on goal, one at a time.
Before long, the ref blows her whistle and it’s time to start.
I clap my hands, shouting encouragement to our players. Our head coach is in charge of substitutions and making sure each girl gets an equal amount of playing time. I kneel and turn my focus to our three players on the sideline. Immediately, one of them thrusts a pink-shoed foot in my direction; her laces came undone and need to be retied.
I tie the laces nice and tight, and retie her other shoe for good measure. Meanwhile, one of her teammates wanders over and declares that she doesn’t feel like playing today. “Hey, how’s first grade going?” I ask her. She smiles as she talks about her teacher and then tells me about playing with her friends on the playground at recess. Eventually I steer the conversation back toward soccer. Turns out she doesn’t want to play because she has a loose tooth and is worried she’ll lose it on the field.
After some discussion she decides it would be OK to play; if she loses her tooth during the game and can’t find it, she can write a note to the tooth fairy.
Meanwhile, I’m not sure whether our team has scored more goals than our opponent, but my game plan is definitely working. For this under-8 girls soccer team, my game plan involves not passing or scoring, defense or offense, but rather having fun, cheering on our teammates, and getting out there on the field to run around.
During the game, I end up tying three more shoes, I get the girls to stop throwing grass and to cheer for our teammates instead, and no less than four players come over to show me their wiggly teeth. This has been a good — no, a great — game day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.