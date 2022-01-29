We must have failed somewhere along the line as parents, I thought last winter as my cold, shivering children headed inside. Had we handled things all wrong? Would our children never get to enjoy outdoor winter activities?
To be fair, I hate the cold. My tolerance for a frosty wind on my face is pretty low, even on a beautiful crisp winter day. My fingers and toes seem to go numb quite easily, and once they’re cold, I become insufferably cranky.
So I understand that braving the cold weather isn’t the most enjoyable activity. But I also appreciate being well-protected from the elements. If I have to face the cold, I might as well be wearing long underwear and lots of layers and three pairs of socks and a huge coat and a hat and gloves and scarf, among other things.
Our children, however, seem to be allergic to bundling up. Put snow pants on them, and they whine. Try to get a winter coat — the dreaded “puffy coat” — on them, and they scream as if they’re being injured.
Hats are too big or too small, gloves and mittens are itchy, boots are too clunky or too stiff or too loose. In the past I’ve thrown up my hands, letting them play outside in the snow wearing two layers of sweatpants in lieu of snow pants or two thick sweatshirts instead of a bulky winter coat. Was it any wonder, then, that after only 20 minutes or so of sledding or throwing snowballs or building a snowman, my son and daughter declared themselves cold and ready to go back inside?
How did our children get to be so resistant to winter outerwear?
Look at all the other kids wearing puffy coats, I wanted to yell. They aren’t allergic to snow pants and snow boots!
Maybe we failed as parents when we didn’t always insist that they wear these things right from the start. But faced with the howls and pleas anytime a winter coat came into view, it was a battle we hadn’t wanted to fight.
This year, however, would be different. On the occasion of the first snowfall, I told the kids I wouldn’t take them sledding or help them build a snowman or have a snowball fight unless they were wearing snow pants, snow boots, and their winter coats. I plugged my ears to block out the complaints, and they quickly discovered that I wasn’t bluffing.
They groaned as they stuffed their legs into their snow pants. They whined as they donned their big puffy coats. They sighed when putting their boots on. Finally, they were ready.
We went outside and built a snowman. We had a snowball fight. And I took them sledding. Unlike most years, they didn’t quit only 15 or 20 minutes after stepping outside. The kids stayed dry and toasty inside their winter gear. I smiled, watching them have fun in the snow. I stood at the top of the hill and watched them sled — for two hours. Normally, the kids didn’t stay outside for nearly this long. My toes got cold, and I was getting cranky. I wanted to go home.
What had I done, forcing them to wear their snow pants and puffy coats? They’d keep me out here forever!
Maybe next time I’ll let them go back to wearing sweatshirts and sweatpants instead.