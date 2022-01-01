Next Thursday I’ll be busy writing letters.
Next Thursday — Jan. 6 — will be the anniversary of the fatal failed insurrection at the Capitol. It’s a scar in our nation’s history, a day in which a sitting president of the United States hurled lies about election fraud upon his followers and urged them to march to the Capitol to protest the peaceful transfer of power, one of the cornerstones of our democracy.
When things turned violent, he eventually told his followers to go home — though he still hung onto his false claim of a stolen election.
Tragic as that day was, the insurrection attempt continues.
The former president refuses to accept defeat, instead trying to sow doubt about American election integrity, clearly prioritizing his own love of power over the health of our democracy. Frighteningly, many Republicans continue to embrace him. Were he to announce tomorrow another run for president, he would likely be the favorite for the Republican nomination. This is a guy who was caught on tape pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to overturn the vote; he pressured the Pennsylvania Speaker of the House to reverse its results; and he invited Michigan state legislators to the White House to try to dissuade them from certifying Joe Biden as the winner.
In a real democracy, people disagree — even forcefully — about a host of issues.
But when it comes time to vote, they accept the results. But when one party refuses to accept the results of an election and tries to rig the rules in order to stay in power, it’s no longer a democracy. That’s authoritarianism.
In over a dozen states last year, Republicans passed laws making it more difficult for people to vote.
They’ve also made efforts in several states to take control of the vote-counting process away from local election officials and into the hands of Republican lawmakers. All of this sets the stage for 2024; if the Republican candidate for president doesn’t like the results of the election and wants to steal it, he perhaps could have an easier time than he did in 2020 when he tried to defy the will of the voters.
As long as the Republican party continues to make room in its ranks for people who refuse to accept the results of our democratic process, it will be the party of authoritarianism.
It feels alarmist to have written that sentence, but I fear that’s the direction we’re headed. I hope I’m wrong. But I don’t want to stay silent in case I’m right; when we’ve had a president who praises authoritarian leaders and makes comments about trying to stay in office for 16 years, or maybe for life, I’m worried.
I’m not sure what I can do to stop this slow-moving potential disaster.
But the stakes are high enough that I have to try something. That’s why I’ll be writing letters to my senators, urging them to do whatever it takes to pass a federal voting rights protection law, even if it means pressuring their senate colleagues to do away with the filibuster.
If our democracy becomes less of a democracy in 2024 because the Republican candidate engages in authoritarian action and steals the election, I don’t want to sit there wondering why I didn’t do anything to try to prevent it from happening, back when I had the chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.