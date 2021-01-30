When we took our black Labrador Lucy to obedience classes nine years ago, the instructor kept telling us what an intelligent dog we had. She’s so smart, we were told.
In class, she did well. She learned how to sit and stay and lay down. She learned how to walk without pulling on her leash and even how to walk past a toy without stopping if we told her to “leave it.”
Although we appreciated her obedience when it came to those skills, at home we doubted just how intelligent our beloved dog really was. She’s so smart, we’d mumble as Lucy got stuck by inadvertently wrapping her leash around a tree — again. She’s so smart, I’d complain as Lucy and her eagerly wagging tail accidentally knocked over the drink I’d put on the coffee table.
On rainy days when Lucy stood by the door to go out yet again, we’d wonder whether she had short-term memory loss. You just went out 15 minutes ago, we’d tell her. Look out the window, it’s still raining, can’t you see that? Are you sure you want to go out there again?
Despite our complaints, we’ve learned over the years that our dog is indeed intelligent — especially when it comes to detecting when it’s time for a walk.
Any move I make toward the hook where her leash hangs, and Lucy’s eyes follow. Any donning of coats or tying of shoes, and Lucy’s ears go up. Any steps taken toward the front door, and Lucy is out of her crate, circling my feet in hopes of going outside.
More impressively, she picks up on walk-related verbal cues. At the mere mention of her name or saying that I’m going for a walk, Lucy springs out of her crate, tail wagging and tongue lolling, following me around with a plaintive look in her eye until I hook her to her leash and we head out the door. It’s cute once; but it gets annoying when she follows at my heels while I’m trying to tie my shoes, get my jacket on, and find my gloves.
If I want to talk about taking Lucy out for a walk without tipping her off to the idea, I’m forced to come up with synonyms for any words that sound like “Lucy” or “go out” or “take a walk.” I suspect she recognizes “dog” and “block” and “neighborhood,” too. I think she knows the words to “Call Me Maybe” from all the times it’s been played in this household, but that’s beside the point.
I’m going to take the canine for a stroll, I’ll tell my wife. Or accompany the pet on an expedition around the immediate area. Anything to avoid saying the word “walk” and having an eager pup panting at my feet, impatiently trailing my every move.
Come to think of it, maybe I can thank Lucy for making me a bit smarter. If it weren’t for her aural perceptiveness I wouldn’t have had to dream up alternate ways to talk about perambulating along the concourse with our dear beast in tow, or circumnavigating the local environs in step with our fair pooch. Lucy might be too old for learning new tricks, but perhaps this old dog still has the ability to grasp some novel antics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.