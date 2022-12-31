As the year comes to an end I’m reminded that time marches on, heedless of our wishes that perhaps it could maybe just slow down or pause every so often.
The sun rises, the sun sets. Hours pass. Seconds tick by. Save for dead batteries or being dropped out a fifth-floor window, the numbers on our alarm clocks, watches, and phones maintain their inevitable march forward.
We might wish for a fun evening to stretch out longer, a vacation to last extra days, or even a beautiful sunrise to pause in place for a few more moments for us to do more admiring.
Alas, there is no wiggle room, no negotiating with the second hand; time moves ruthlessly. At midnight on the last evening of December, time barrels forward right into the first morning of January, a completely new year. We cannot stop it or slow it down, no matter how nicely we might ask.
My children, however, seem to have a different relationship with time.
Despite possessing the knowledge that time won’t bend to their will, they seem to attempt it nonetheless. Whether it’s time to get up for school or go to bed at night; whether it’s time to put the video games away or get the homework out or set the table for dinner; whenever it’s time for the fun to stop or the chores to begin, my children complain or argue or beg for a few more minutes. Just a little more time.
It’s completely irritating, except I try to remind myself that it’s also completely developmentally appropriate. When it comes right down to it, what more important goals does a child have than to play, have fun, and maximize pleasure? No wonder the typical toddler grabs a toy right out of the hands of a weaker playmate, with no regard for sharing and fair play — concepts that must be taught to them. No wonder the average child, face smudged with ice cream and chocolate sauce, might look at their empty bowl and immediately ask (beg, plead, whine, cry!) for another sundae. And no wonder that children will strive to spend more time relaxing or playing and less time cleaning their rooms or getting ready for school.
It’s no wonder that my children seem to need several reminders and warnings in so many situations. Get out of the shower, I say over and over. Or get out of bed. Or get moving so you don’t miss the bus to school. Too often my pleas are ignored.
What I should do, I suppose, is to take a page from time’s playbook. Time doesn’t yell and holler and plead when the kids aren’t moving quickly enough. That second hand just quietly ticks forward, unchanging even in the face of the most convincing begging or arguing.
I need the steely resolve that time possesses. I’ll head to the bus stop or depart for piano lessons, regardless of whether the children are with me. When it’s time to turn off the video games or hop out of the shower or wake up in the morning, I can simply cut the power, turn off the water, and flip on the lights while absconding with the covers. Time is ruthless, and in the new year, so am I.