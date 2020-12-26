I recently spoke to a woman (we’ll call her Marie) whose 93-old-mother had died three months ago from the coronavirus. Three months to the day, we spoke on the phone and reflected upon the passage of time.
Some moments, Marie felt as if it had been years since she’d last seen her mother.
The days of visiting her in the nursing home — sitting in the day room, having coffee and doughnuts together while watching the Game Show Network on TV (pre-pandemic) or, more recently, doing socially distant outdoor visits or window visits — sometimes seemed as if they’d happened many years ago.
Other moments, Marie’s brain seemed to be operating as if her mother were still alive, as she’d catch herself thinking, “I’ll have to show Mom these pictures of the grandkids next time I visit.”
It’s a normal and natural feeling, one I think we all share, of time “playing tricks” on us this way, the past seeming impossibly distant some moments and quite close in others. And yet, as Marie reminded me somewhat philosophically, time is in some ways, an artificial construct.
Sure, it’s the rotation and movement of the Earth that makes night turn to day, and the warmth of the summer yield to the cold of the winter.
But it’s an entirely human idea that a day lasts 24 hours, or that a year should be comprised of 12 months, or that it takes 30 minutes to watch a rerun of Match Game on television.
I feel my shoulders relax and my blood pressure dip a little as I ponder the fact that the universe doesn’t actually operate in terms of weeks or hours, and doesn’t care if I’m three and a half minutes late to my Zoom call for work.
If people were more attuned to the ebb and flow of nature, rather than tethered to our clocks that tick and tock incessantly forward, perhaps we’d enjoy less stress and better mental health.
I thanked Marie for the reminder that life is more than a series of items in my planner or on my to-do list.
As we face the impending end of this calendar year, it’s a good time to remember that the very idea of Dec. 31 giving way to a day called Jan. 1 is a human invention.
Don’t put too much importance on this ceremonial flipping over of the calendar; it’s just the arrival of one more day.
On the other hand, the year 2020 has been unlike any we’ve seen in our lifetimes. I don’t have to spell out the many ways in which this year has been sad, tragic, maddening, and horrible.
How it’s left us exhausted, depressed, and drained.
Yanking that darned 2020 calendar off the wall, ripping it to shreds and stomping on the pieces, maybe even setting fire to every month of this year — none of that will change the past or improve the future.
But let’s toss rationality aside for a moment and pretend that ripping 2020 to bits will be enormously satisfying and help us look forward to a better and brighter new year.
Artificial construct or not, it sure will feel good to kiss 2020 goodbye.
Then we can get back to worrying about the items on our to-do list once again.
