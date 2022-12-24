As our children were decorating the Christmas tree earlier this month, they helped to put the star on top; they assisted with unraveling and stringing the lights; and they did most of the hanging of the ornaments. Also, my daughter made sure to install what she called a “Santa trap.”
I wouldn’t be surprised if there were many such traps of various design and size readied in homes throughout the world in time for Christmas Eve. After all, who hasn’t wanted to catch old St. Nick in the act?
Several kinds of traps sprung to mind when my daughter talked about her creation. I pictured a big net that would fall on Santa as soon as he emerged from the fire place; or perhaps a steel bear trap that would suddenly snap closed on his boot; or a giant mousetrap, one of those snap traps that would hold Santa in place no matter how hard he wiggled or wriggled.
Fortunately for dear Santa, my daughter’s trap was a much gentler type. In one particular spot on the Christmas tree — low to the floor and close to where the presents usually get placed — she hung a handful of ornaments that all had bells on them. As soon as Santa started placing gifts under the tree, he was sure to inadvertently make the bells on the ornaments ring, thereby alerting her to his presence.
I had to admit, it was a pretty good plan. If ever my daughter were to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, this would be the way.
Those bell ornaments, however, are in such a high-traffic location that I worry that this trap might catch more than Santa. Every time I walk by the tree, I have to take care not to disturb any of the bells. My wife and I have both accidentally knocked into the trap; in addition to being a Santa trap, it’s also a Mommy trap and a Daddy trap.
And, a Lucy trap. Whenever good old Lucy heads into the living room and walks past the Christmas tree, her tail always connects with one or more tree branches or ornaments. It would be cute if it weren’t also maddening; the branches bounce back and forth and the poor ornaments go flying to the floor.
Urgently telling Lucy to move away from the tree or to stop wagging her tail so much only makes things worse. Her ears go up and her tail pumps faster, because of course, she doesn’t understand what we’re saying to her. Maybe she thinks we’re telling her that she’ll get to eat whatever Christmas cookies Santa leaves behind on his plate.
Of all the possible Santa trap designs, I would think this one could work. The one design flaw that my daughter hasn’t accounted for, however, is how faint the bells will sound to anyone who’s not in the living room. It’s touchy but just too quiet.
If — and when — it goes off in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve, my daughter is likely to be upstairs in her bed, too deep asleep to hear the tinkling of the bells. I guess I’ll just have to keep an eye out for Santa myself.