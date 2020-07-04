My daughter does this thing at bedtime recently where she hides completely under her blanket and waits for me to come say goodnight. She giggles as I enter the room. “Hmm, I wonder where she went,” I muse loudly. She giggles some more. She knows that I know exactly where she is, yet the game is still fun for us both.
“I suppose I’ll just lay down here on this nice soft blanket and wait for her to arrive,” I announce. I carefully stretch out on the bed, trying to avoid inadvertently hurting her for real. “Wow this bed is awfully lumpy,” I say. “And awfully giggly!”
At that point I tear back the blanket and she emerges all smiles. I kiss her goodnight and she quickly disappears underneath the blanket so my wife can come in and wonder where she went all over again.
My daughter and son both seem to delight in hiding from their parents lately. Individually or as a pair, they race ahead of us upstairs, or out to the back yard, or into the bathroom, and try to hide before we turn the corner. They love jumping out and screaming, “Boo!”
Much as I appreciate the fun of finding a good hiding place, I am not a fan of this game. I hate being surprised like that; a few times, they’ve really startled me and I’ve jumped out of my skin. My daughter scared me to death when she emerged unexpectedly from the bathroom closet; it’s a wonder I didn’t scream or soil my underwear. My son nearly gave me a heart attack when he stood at the end of a dark hallway one evening. He didn’t even move; I was startled enough seeing his smiling face in the dim light of the hallway one night when I thought he’d been playing quietly in his room.
“I don’t like to be scared,” I tell my children, feeling like a party-pooper but also needing to maintain the integrity of my beating heart and my clean underwear. So they still hide, but instead of jumping out at me they’ll quietly emerge with mischievous grins on their faces. I still mostly dislike the game, but at least I’m not being scared to death anymore.
I disliked the game, that is, until the other afternoon as I headed downstairs toward the kitchen. The kids ran on ahead; I could hear their footsteps retreat to a favorite hiding place, just around the corner in front of the pantry door. I was tired of being hidden from; it was time to have my revenge, I thought. I crept down to the kitchen and then paused, waiting for enough seconds to tick by that the kids would perhaps start to wonder why I wasn’t appearing at their corner. Had I gone back upstairs, or into a different room?
With all the stealth of an unathletic, tired-out dad, I quietly took a huge step toward the pantry and suddenly appeared in front of them. “Boo!” I yelled, laughing when they both jumped in surprise. They laughed along with me, the shot of adrenaline pumping through their bodies. I realize I may have a harder time now convincing them not to scare me, but at least I’ve exacted some degree of revenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.