I was out to dinner recently with my daughter — just the two of us — at a popular chain restaurant. Once she had finished devouring her spaghetti Alfredo with a side of French fries (and a Shirley Temple to wash it all down), she suddenly became very interested in filling out a post-dinner customer satisfaction survey.
It’s not as if she had a burning desire to compliment our server or complain about something that went wrong with her food. Our meal was exactly as expected, and the service was perfectly adequate without being significantly terrible or stellar. My daughter’s desire to share her feedback, I think, was completely inspired by the fact that the survey was on one of those little computerized pay-at-the-table devices. Almost like a little video game.
She came around to my side of the table and sat next to me, the little screen right in front of us. She watched as I swiped my credit card and determined how much of a tip to leave. Once the payment process was finished, the first survey question popped up.
I usually skip surveys whenever possible. Like most people I’m sure, I wish automated surveys would disappear, and I’m usually loathe to complete one, lest my participation somehow encourages more companies to use surveys. Besides, if I had a complaint about my meal or my experience, I’d prefer to speak up about it and have it settled rather than whine about it in a survey after the fact.
My daughter read the first question, which asked about our overall dining experience. She went to click the button below the word “Average.” Hold on, I said; was there something they could have done to make our experience better? I could just imagine that inputting an “Average” answer might bring down some score that our server’s boss would use to withhold a raise.
We didn’t get a good parking spot, she said; and it was hot outside when we arrived. So, average.
I laughed. That wasn’t the restaurant’s fault, I told her. She relented, put “Very Satisfied,” and moved to the next question. How likely would you be to recommend this restaurant to your friends?
My daughter pointed to her answer: “Not at all likely.”
Why not, I asked her. We had a nice time, the food was good, the service was adequately attentive. There was no long wait, no mistaken orders, no hairs in our food. Why wouldn’t you recommend it?
Because, she told me, I don’t talk to my friends about restaurants.
I stammered. That’s not what it means, I said. Just pretend you talk about restaurants. If you did talk about restaurants, what would you tell your friends, I asked.
Well, she said — get a good parking spot.
I chuckled. I couldn’t argue with that. I wondered how bad our server’s grade was going to be, but I needn’t have worried. We spent so much time talking about that second question that the little computer assumed we’d lost interest, and the survey window closed.
Next time, I thought, a better parking spot. Also next time, they might have better luck if they think about tailoring the survey to 8-year-old girls who don’t talk to their friends about restaurants. Then maybe the server would get a good score. Also, a second Shirley Temple couldn’t hurt.