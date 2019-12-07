It’s holiday time, so I’m thinking about food. Right now it’s not the usual holiday fare that comes to mind. I’m dwelling upon tacos and how meaningful (and delicious) they’ve been to me over the years.
It’s a Saturday night and since my wife is at work I need to come up with a dinner I won’t ruin and that the kids are willing to eat. Tacos are their favorite; we just had them last week, but I accede to their pleas and we have them again.
When I was a kid, tacos meant ground beef atop perfectly crispy hard shells. I’d stuff the lettuce and tomatoes and cheese in, careful not to crack the shell. I ate more than I could count. As a teenager, I’d be the last soul at the table, my family already done and clearing their dishes while I broke a few shells onto my plate and dumped on whatever toppings were left over. I always enjoyed that meal-ending solitary taco salad.
Tacos took on new life and meaning for me when I moved to San Diego in my late twenties. I’d never before tried fish tacos, but they’re everywhere in Southern California and I fell in love with them. There’s a popular place at the end of Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach, a must-visit for their fish tacos. I’d order a pair — a wahoo and a mahi — with a side of rice and beans. I’d always eat the wahoo — a white fish, lighter in taste — first, followed by the mahi, which had a deeper, richer flavor. Washed down with a local brew as I watched the waves roll into shore, there were few (if any) more enjoyable meals to be had in all of San Diego.
Fast-forward to the present, and tacos for me have changed again. Now they serve as a very important crowd-pleaser, my kids’ perennial favorite. Now tacos mean ground turkey — plain for the kids, with taco seasoning for the adults — with bowls of black olives, avocado, tomato and shredded cheddar in the middle of the table for all to reach. I top my tacos with some mild salsa, while my wife typically uses hot sauce.
The kids prefer soft shells, lining up their flour tortillas on the table in front of them and carefully placing a piece of tomato here, a chunk of avocado there, then sprinkling some cheese over everything. Some (or all) of the contents are sure to fall out once a bite is attempted. It’s all we can do to remind the kids to eat over their plates so at least the errant ingredients fall there instead of onto the floor. At least we’re past the age where any dropped ingredients precipitate howls of despair. We survived a lot of crying during the kids’ first few taco experiences.
On this Saturday night, with our newly-strung Christmas lights shining from the bushes out front and the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack playing on Alexa, this taco meal means comfort and warmth and a full belly and a smile on my face. Come to think of it, tacos have always meant that, from my childhood table to the shores of San Diego to the suburban bliss of the present day. May there always be plenty of tacos in our future.
