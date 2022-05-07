A child’s brain is like a sponge — a sponge that is especially absorbent when curse words are in the air.
I remember getting my swear-word education during recess and while riding the school bus. Sometimes I didn’t realize the power that a given new word held until I’d innocently repeated it in front of an adult. Fast forward to parenthood, and I always knew that my kids would learn bad words sooner or later — but this is not how I’d expected it to happen.
Yes, there was the bath time incident when my son was a toddler. He was happily splashing in the tub, playing with his rubber toy boat when my soapy grip on his shoulder slipped and for a frightening moment his body tilted backward, his head about to strike the back of the tub. Thankfully I regained my hold in time to avoid any injury, but not before a tortured, “Aw, (expletive)!” quickly escaped my lips.
As if sensing my regret, my son gleefully repeated this new phrase again and again for the rest of bath time. Channeling my most calming, relaxing thoughts, I kept a serene poker face until it was time for bed, and by the next day this new exciting word was forgotten.
Several years have passed since that bath time, and by now my son and daughter have learned a handful of various swear words. From what I’ve observed, though, it’s not because of what they’ve heard on the playground or while on the school bus.
Our household has belatedly but enthusiastically embraced Hamilton. We’ve watched it on Disney+ several times, and the kids enjoy playing the soundtrack over and over on their Kindles.
For my daughter’s eighth birthday earlier this month, she decided to have a Hamilton swim party at the YMCA. We played musical thrones instead of musical chairs and listened to the sound track as we ate pizza and cupcakes and ice cream in the party room. (Then they swam and splashed in the pool, which had little to do with Hamilton but was lots of fun nonetheless.)
When my wife was finalizing the soundtrack for the party, she had to pick and choose the songs carefully, because there are more than a few curse words sprinkled in among Lin Manuel-Miranda’s lyrics. It was only after our children had fallen in love with Hamilton that I realized just how many swears they were learning and singing.
It was definitely a trade-off; on one hand, it was cool to see them take an interest in American history, asking questions about figures like Hamilton and Washington, Jefferson and Madison.
On the other hand, it was a bit unnerving hearing them nonchalantly rattle off such profanity, oblivious to the words’ true meanings.
Once my wife and I explained which words they were not allowed to repeat, they seemed to listen to Hamilton even more, taking pride in loudly exclaiming whenever a forbidden word came up.
And so by listening to everything from the cabinet battles to My Shot to Yorktown, my dear son and daughter have learned not only about the Revolutionary War and the start of our nation, but also an impressive array of curse words — an eclectic education that will surely, somehow, serve them well.