“Alright, buckle up back there,” I holler into the back seat. “Transport 4-5-E-8 is backing away from loading bay 47! Keep clear!”
The kids giggle their approval as I ease out of the driveway. “Keep an eye out,” I say warily, “It’s dangerous out here!”
I’m never quite sure what type of vehicle I’m driving to school in the morning until the kids clue me in. Some days we’re flying in outer space; other mornings we’re cruising underwater among sharks and whales. Today, apparently, we’re dodging dinosaurs.
We ease past a parked car. “Don’t wake the triceratops,” my son warns. A car comes down the street in our direction. “Watch out, that T-Rex is heading right toward us!” We all scream and I pretend to swerve. “Step on it, Daddy!”
“I’m going as fast as I can!” I say, watching my speedometer. I’m going 32 in a 30 mph zone, and I want to keep it that way. If I get too excited about the dinosaurs, jam the accelerator a bit too much, and get pulled over, I don’t think the police officer would take too kindly to my story about trying to outrun a T-Rex.
At the traffic light we stop behind a pack of raptors. Don’t make any loud noises, we whisper to each other. Fortunately, we sit there unnoticed, waiting for the light to turn green.
The ride to school became much more pleasant once the kids started pretending that the trip put us in mortal danger. Yelling out our fears about being eaten by dinosaurs sure beats the usual grumbling and complaining about not wanting to go to gym class, or still being tired, or that someone’s sock itches and they want to take their shoe off to fix it, right now.
I turn left at the light, and suddenly we’re heading toward storm trooper academy. We’re in a transport vehicle now, zooming through the galaxy and dodging fire from a trio of pesky rebel fighters.
“Watch out!” yell the storm troopers in my back seat. “They’ve got a lock on us!”
“Hold on you guys,” I bellow, “We’re switching into hyperspeed!” I tap the gas pedal, careful to keep my hyperspeeding at a reasonable 25 mph. “We’re outrunning them!”
I make a right turn, while fortunately the rebel ships go straight. We’re safe. I pull into the parking lot of the school — I mean, the storm trooper academy. The recruits in my back seat are training to be TIE fighter pilots, and they are eager to get to class.
“Arriving at docking bay alpha-zero. Have a good day,” I say as they disembark. “Have fun in gym class — I mean pilot class!”
Now, after many months of storm trooper academy, the academic year has finally drawn to a close. These frantic early morning expeditions through space or the Cretaceous Period will come to an end, at least for now.
In the coming weeks, when my transport vehicle backs out of the driveway from loading bay 47 in the morning, it will head to summer camp instead of storm trooper academy. I can only imagine what sort of space creatures, fighter ships, dinosaurs, sharks, and other mortal threats we’ll encounter on the way there. In any event, it will certainly beat whining about itchy socks.
